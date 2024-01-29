Process Specialist: Electrical - Torslanda - Batterifabriken
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
What's in it for you?
We are currently building a battery assembly factory that will be completed by the end of 2025. This creates an interesting and exciting workplace with great opportunities that require knowledgeable and committed Process Specialist within Utilization & improvement.
When the organization is completed in 2025, the Maintenance & Shop Engineering department will consist of about 75 people divided into different roles and shifts. For the most part, the department will consist of technicians with direct responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the factory. In addition, there will also be engineers in both production, projects, and maintenance. All roles will work together in various forums and teams to drive development and results forward.
What you'll do
The Electrical & PLC Systems Process Specialist is focused on the electrical and programmable logic controller (PLC) aspects of production. You will serve as the Electrical Safety Leader throw involving maintaining, optimizing, and improving electrical systems and PLC programming within the factory's production operations, with an added responsibility for overseeing electrical safety.
This role balances office-based work with active engagement on the factory floor, focusing on electrical and PLC aspects. The position may involve cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet operational goals.
This specialized engineering role, including the responsibility of electrical safety, is critical for ensuring the sustained efficiency, safety, and progressive improvement of the factory's electrical and PLC-based production processes, with a strong focus on innovation, maintenance, and operational excellence.
Key Responsibilities
Electrical & PLC Maintenance and Optimization: Oversee and enhance the maintenance and optimization of electrical systems and PLCs to boost operational efficiency and reliability.
Continuous Electrical & PLC Improvement: Lead initiatives for continuous improvement in electrical and PLC domains, applying lean principles and specialized problem-solving skills.
Electrical & PLC Troubleshooting: Provide expert-level troubleshooting and resolution for electrical and PLC issues, minimizing downtime and optimizing system performance.
Electrical & PLC Process Evaluation and Enhancement: Regularly assess and improve electrical processes and PLC programming to elevate quality and efficiency.
Electrical Safety Responsibility: Act as the primary responsible person for electrical safety, ensuring compliance with all relevant safety standards, conducting safety audits, and implementing safety protocols.
Collaboration and Coordination: Collaborate closely with other engineering teams, production staff, and maintenance teams to synchronize electrical and PLC improvements and ensure seamless operations.
Safety and Compliance: Ensure all electrical and PLC operations adhere to industry safety standards and best practices, with ongoing evaluations and updates.
You and your profile
We are looking for a committed Process Specialist for Utilization & improvement within Electrical & PLC Systems who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment in a completely new plant in Torslanda.
We believe you have a Degree in Electrical Engineering or Control Systems Engineering or have been working with this type of equipment for several years.
To be successful in this role, you have solid experience in the maintenance, optimization, and improvement of electrical systems and PLC programming in an industrial setting. You also have advanced skills in electrical and PLC problem-solving and analysis, emphasizing continuous improvement.
Additionally, we see that you are proficient in project management and specialized in electrical and PLC process evaluation and have knowledge of industry-specific safety standards and best practices in electrical and PLC operations. It is also important that you have significant experience or training in electrical safety management.
Flexibility is required to address both improvements and urgent troubleshooting tasks. The position may require cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet project deadlines or resolve operational issues. Furthermore, we see that you have excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 11th of February 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Joakim Bladh, joakim.bladh@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69512-42218616". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Josephine Fagrell (+46) 734657656 Jobbnummer
8429249