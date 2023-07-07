Process Specialist - Processes & Strategic Support
Do you have AML/CTF knowledge, experience with process work and enjoy driving development? Then you might be our new Process Specialist for Processes & Strategic Support!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of an exciting journey to maintain and continually develop Swedbank's KYC Corporate & Institutions' Financial Crime Risk processes, including AML/CTF and Financial Sanctions.
• Map, develop and manage AML/CTF and Financial Sanctions processes for onboarding, ongoing due diligence and offboarding, by working closely with colleagues across Group Anti-Financial Crime.
• Assist the management team in KYC Corporates & Institutions in risk identification and mitigating action proposals, identifying and documenting controls, managing internal control function findings, Business Impact Analyses and Business Continuity Planning.
• Drive development and implementation of new processes in KYC Corporates & Institutions and identify and analyse areas for improvement in existing processes.
• Coordinate and collaborate with stakeholders from other units and areas in the bank, for example colleagues across all units of Group Anti-Financial Crime, senior management, Compliance and IT/system developers.
• Participate in and ensure good internal governance and control within KYC Corporates & Institutions and be responsible for good cooperation with both internal and external parties.
• Join a fun and positive work environment and be a part of a great team that works together to combat financial crime.
What is needed in this role:
• Master's degree within a relevant field, preferably in Legal, Finance, Economics or Business Management. Other degrees are welcome to apply with complementary experience.
• At least 3 years of experience working in the financial sector or 2-3 years of experience within management consulting.
• Competence with AML/CTF regulations.
• Interest in and ability to write and maintain process descriptions. Experience with process mapping and documentation in, for example, Visio, is an advantage.
• Ability to develop new processes to ensure regulatory compliance and to assist users in their work.
• A self-managed worker with the ability to manage a wide variety of tasks simultaneously.
• A proactive team-player who is comfortable working in cross-functional groups.
• Have a humble attitude and a strong belief in cooperation as the best approach to solve a problem.
• Strong spoken and written communication and presentation skills in English and Swedish.
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) with experience in writing decision documents and packaging information.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
collaborate with talented and professional colleagues who are passionate about helping KYC Corporates & Institutions continually improve its KYC and AML processes. We see as ourselves as the bridge between many stakeholders in the Bank and enjoy our role as connectors and facilitators. We support each other by sharing our competence and knowledge, we help each other learn new things and we work together to deliver great solutions. We are a welcoming and inclusive team who likes to have fun and our working conditions are flexible. We hope you consider joining us!" Ellen Kosberg, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 10.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Ellen Kosberg +47 409 22 445
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström +46 8 585 946 52
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
