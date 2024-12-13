Process Solution Key User
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Trucks is global leader in sales and aftersales services. Within the Global Warranty Operations department, we oversee warranty processes, systems, and market support to ensure high performance and continuous improvement.
As a Process and Solution Key User, you will maintain system functionality, support end-users, and optimize processes and solutions across organizational units. You will collaborate with IT teams, represent business owners in forums, and facilitate change management to meet evolving business needs and also support Renault Trucks with this role.
Key Responsibilities
Your main duties will include:
* System Management: Maintain system settings for organizational units, such as coverage adjustments and dealer crediting scenarios.
* User Support: Act as the primary contact for user queries, including process-related "how-to" questions and access requests.
* Collaboration: Represent users and business owners in management forums and coordinate with IT teams and other Process and Solution Key Users (PSKU).
* Training: Identify training needs, plan and deliver user training sessions.
* Change Management: Collect, analyze, and prioritize change requests, driving them through the agreed process.
* Testing: Conduct and approve release testing for IT-driven changes impacting business operations.
* Access Management: Oversee the annual review process, manage approver lists, and ensure compliance with access protocols.
Qualifications and Skills
* Education & Experience: A university degree in Business or Engineering, with experience in warranty, aftermarket, or business development.
* Technical Expertise: A deep understanding of UCHP from a user perspective and end-to-end business processes, along with knowledge of change management principles.
* Communication: Strong collaboration, documentation, and presentation skills, with proficiency in written and spoken English.
* Soft Skills: A proactive mindset, the ability to take ownership, and a team-oriented, positive attitude.
Preferred Attributes
* Familiarity with Volvo Group Trucks' aftermarket processes and the international truck business.
* Experience in leading multicultural projects and working in cross-functional environments.
* Analytical skills and the ability to navigate complex IT and business integrations.
Curious and would like to know more? Contact me!
Joice Biermayr, Director Warranty Operation, +46 765535876
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
