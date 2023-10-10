Process simulation of valve assembly process
2023-10-10
Project Description
The Volvo Trucks Plant in Tuve, Gothenburg, produces heavy trucks of the models FH16, FH, FM and FMX. The high variation in specification between the trucks produced creates many challenges for the design of the process and with the introduction of electric trucks on the assembly line the complexity of the process has increased even further.
The manufacturing engineering team in Tuve want to investigate a new set up for work distribution in the station that prepares pneumatic valves before assembly on the truck. The proposed solution is complex to overlook with static methods so there is a wish to create a simulation model to verify the solution before the station is rebuilt.
Task:
In collaboration with the engineering team in Tuve and the operators in the concerned station create a simulation model that covers the material kitting, preassembly, and delivery to the main line for the pneumatic valves.
Use the model to explain the consequences of the proposed set up and suggest improvements to the issues shown by the simulation.
We require the work to be performed by a team of two students. Please state the name of your partner in your application. Applicants without partner will not be considered.
Main location for the project group will be the assembly plant in Tuve, Gothenburg. The students are expected to spend most of the time on-site, collaborating with the engineering, maintenance, and production staff. Therefore we require at least one student to speak Swedish.
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English/Swedish
Starting date: January 2024
Number of students: 2
Contact:
Mikael Granbom,
Process Technology Manager, Volvo Trucks Tuvemikael.granbom@volvo.com
