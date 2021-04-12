Process Quality Technician - Northvolt Labs AB Västerås - Elektronikjobb i Västerås

Northvolt has an exciting job offer for three Process Quality Technicians to join our passionate team in Västerås to support our production line on a 3-shift basis.The Process Quality Technician will be in charge of product quality compliance at our Labs Production facility. You will be in charge of confirming key quality attributes of intermediate product, responding to non-conforming product and quality issues in production.The role will primarily support the Labs production 3-shift teams and will work closely with all production technicians and the Quality Engineers. The goal is to ensure quality of all production steps and product outcome in R&D production and customer prototypes.In general you have a long experience in quality control and compliance and is skilled in implementing production quality principles and methodologyYou will be responsible for ensuring that production processes and products meet the company's and customer's quality specifications, defining in-line problems and recommending and follow-up of improvements.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Lead day-to-day quality assurance activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.Potential to operate various analytical equipment such as a Karl Fischer, measurement by ruler or micrometer, microscopes etcEnsure control checks are completed according to control plan.Interpret data and report data/results on yearly, monthly, daily basis.Define product problems and non-conformities and recommend improvements.Ensure imminent containment activities and decision making in case of non-conformities and quality problemsParticipate in 8D reports and ensure the actions are implemented.Provide trainings to employees.Improve 5S method and actions together with production teamThe person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Process Quality Technician is a vital member of the Quality and Production teams and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Skills & RequirementsEducation/ExperienceBachelor 's degree (or technical school degree) in Chemical or Material Engineering or equivalent professional experienceExperience from quality control and assurance on the manufacturing shop floorExperience in yearly, monthly, weekly and up to date reportingSpecific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQMFamiliar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodologyCurious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business backgroundSpecific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plusHighly organised and results drivenAn eye for detailProactive and goes beyond expectationsAble to learn and acquire new information very quicklyExceptionally good problem-solving skillsHas a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spiritAbility to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time managementAbility to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyAbility to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environmentQualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor