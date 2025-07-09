Process Owner
2025-07-09
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Process Owner for Agile Production Teams at Scania Battery Production
Are you passionate about shaping the future of sustainable mobility? Do you thrive on leading agile teams and driving continuous improvements in high-tech manufacturing environments? At Scania Battery Production, we are looking for a Process Owner to lead our new agile Preparator Team-a critical function in delivering the battery solutions that will power tomorrow's transportation. Our core value is the production process itself-everything that enables and facilitates it. Our mission is to ensure we have the right production processes and strategies for today's and tomorrow's products.
About the Role
As a Process Owner for the preparators at the Battery Production Unit at Scania, you act as the team's primary customer representative and link to the overall Production & Logistics strategy. You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive continuous improvement initiatives and support the development of innovative battery technologies.
As Process Owner, your primary mission is to maximise the value delivered by your team by guiding them in understanding and consistently delivering on customer needs. You'll act as a strategic leader-defining, prioritising, and maintaining the process backlog to ensure alignment with evolving business goals. In this role, you will also develop and maintain a clear roadmap, outlining key milestones, timelines, and deliverables that support our business objectives. With a strong focus on end-to-end process oversight, you'll ensure that our production workflows are efficient and always aligned with customer expectations.
The Team
The team consists of 10 people, of whom 6 are women. The roles included in the team are: Process Owner, Scrum Master, global preparators and local preparators. The primary responsibility of the preparators is to prepare all new articles and products, ensuring that each production line can operate smoothly. The system the preparators are working include ERP systems as MONA-assembly and SAP, as well as our MES system EBBA. In addition, we also work within the database called OAS.
Experience and Qualifications
Education: Scania Technician, Bachelor or Master of Science degree.
Experience: Minimum of 3 years in a manufacturing or production environment, preferably in the automotive or battery industry.
Language skills: Professional level of spoken and written English is essential
Technical Knowledge: You have at least 1 year of experience in preparation. In addition, knowledge of the production systems; OAS, SAP, EBBA and MONA is meriting.
What We Offer
Be at the forefront of Scania's sustainable future, working with cutting-edge battery technology and driving the shift toward electrification. Join us to make a meaningful impact.
How to Apply
Apply via our internal career portal, Scania's public careers page, or on LinkedIn by 2025-08-31. Your application should include a CV and relevant education certificates/transcripts. The selection for the position will take place continuously. A background check may be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
For more details, please contact the hiring manager Anmol Khawaja by anmol.khawaja@scania.com
Apply today to bring your expertise and leadership to Scania Battery Production!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
