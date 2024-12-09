Process Operator - Caster
2024-12-09
Job description
Want a future-proof manufacturing career? Work with state-of-the-art equipment at our new green steel factory and contribute to the green transition in Norrbotten.
We are seeking a dedicated and safety-orientated Process Operator to join our Caster team. As a Process Operator, you will be responsible for controlling, operating, and service the equipment and processes in the Caster production area. You will play a crucial role in ensuring that our production lines operate optimally.
Responsibilities
Control, operate, and service the equipment and processes in the Casting production area, while adhering to safety, environmental, and quality requirements.
Perform preventative maintenance, troubleshoot and repair equipment specific to casting processes.
Handle, transport, and process products and materials.
Use central control panels and field instruments to control and adjust process parameters .
Take proper action when having failures and deviations affecting the production, report these as well as participate in root cause analysis to solve the issues.
Take responsibility to contribute to a safe work environment by actively participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices as well a robust safety culture.
Work with continuous improvement for the shift team and collaborate closely with other production operators to improve casting efficiency.
Assist team members with daily operations and participate in rotation of work duties in order to develop the competence within the shift team.
Qualifications
Relevant vocational qualification or equivalent operational experience.
Hot Works certificate.
Documented qualifications in workplace safety (e.g. OSHA, Confined Space, Working at Heights).
Additional certificates (e.g. Crane license, welding certificate) is a plus.
Proficiency in English; Swedish language skills are advantageous.
Experience
Significant experience working within a Steel Plant, or other relevant metal processing operation.
Experience operating Continuous/Caster equipment.
Advanced knowledge of operational processes and tools relating to Steel Plant.
Prior experience of developing work methods and manuals.
Knowledge of the correct application and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Skills & Attributes
Role model for promoting a strong safety culture.
Ability to coach and mentor less experienced colleagues.
Organized, independent, and detail-oriented with a collaborative approach.
Ability to work in a physically demanding environment.
About the company
H2GS AB
About Stegra
Founded in 2020, Stegra (formerly H2 Green Steel) was created with the purpose to decarbonize hard-to-abate industry. Construction of our first project - an integrated plant producing green hydrogen, green iron and green steel - is well underway in Boden, Sweden. Slashing emissions using green hydrogen and renewable electricity, we're starting a clean industrial revolution. Steel is just the beginning.
We are building a diverse and rapidly growing team spread across our site and offices in Boden and Stockholm, targeting close to 1500 employees by the end of 2025. Together, we focus on delivering green impact - for our people, customers, investors, society and planet.
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core.
We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03
