Process & Learning Specialist for Knitwear
2024-03-01
We are looking for a Process and Learning Specialist within the H&M Group Central Component Library area in Modular Product Creation. This department provides expert knowledge about our components as well as building and maintaining user-centric libraries supporting all Assortment teams within H&M Group in their goal to create best customers offer. We also educate all colleagues in product creation to empower them to optimize their capacity within modular product development. We strive to make our libraries learning embedded as well as aligned with our additional systems and tools.
Key responsibilities:
Project leading the building of a central library for the knitwear category, focusing on both yarn and knit techniques
Building a learning embedded physical library aligned with our digital libraries
Collaborating with different stakeholders in production, assortment teams and PLM-teams to ensure and end-to-end user friendly library for knitwear
Create introduction and education material
Qualifications
Deep technical knowledge of yarn and the knitwear category
Basic understanding of knitwear programming and machinery, like Shima or Stoll
Experience of working with yarn and knit suppliers and production, including yarn development and sourcing
Experience from working in PLM systems
Component library management experience as well as experience in Shima Seiki 3D is a plus
Project leading experience
Great communication and stakeholder management skills
Additional information
This is a 7 months temporary position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting immediately. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible by latest 10th March. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
