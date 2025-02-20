Process & CI leader for Sales & Order
The opportunity
You will be part of HVDC within the Power Grids division in Ludvika and our team Sales & Orders within HVDC Products. We manage tenders and deliver electric power converters and optic measuring devices for HVDC and Grid Quality applications.
The objective of the Process and CI leader for HVDC Products Sales & Orders is to ensure that the process management, governance, and CI efforts within the department are performed as intended.
You will work with the team leads for our tendering teams and on their input, optimize the existing processes and improve the quality for our customers.
You will also join the process leader team within HVDC Products.
How you'll make an impact
Develop and map new processes if needed
Governance of existing processes (Renew, change, revise)
Ensure that standards are followed and that processes are revised as needed
Ensure that all changes to the products sales and orders processes adheres to the overall processes within HVDC Products
Drive and support CI initiatives within the department and HVDC products
Follow up on deviations and act accordingly
Support team leaders with tools & ways of working to ensure effective teams
Follow up on KPI's and metrics
Work closely and communicate with product management, purchasing, engineers and production functions.
Continuously work on and further improving our calculations, processes, and quality assurance.
Driving department initiatives
Your background
Quality experience and/or a business- or engineering degree
You are structured, driven and like to continuously improve processes and come up with new ideas.
You should thrive in a position where you have the opportunity of creating networks, cherish human relations as well as working independently towards clear deadlines.
Proactive attitude towards identifying and executing quality work and improvements.
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
A good knowledge of Excel
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Björn Stenberg, bjorn.c.stenberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9177732