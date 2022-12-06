Process Mining Business Analyst
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2022-12-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Ronneby
, Jönköping
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval is looking for a Process Mining Business Analyst
We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better! We're looking for a Process Mining Data Analyst to Global Operations Development.
So, what are you going to do today?
About the job
Process Mining is a new capability for Alfa Laval and the development of this capability is supported by both Group Operations Management team as well as the global Operations Development management team.
The job will consist of some key parts:
* Build target-oriented process mining dashboards and set-up of the application for the different Business Users
* Deploy SW template app and configure the template app as per business needs
* Support roll-out of Process Mining as way of working within Alfa Laval globally
* Lead a competence network with Process mining business users within Alfa Laval
You will continuously learn, gain new insights, and have fun in a team with motivated and competent colleagues.
This is a global role and travel is expected to about 20 days annually.
Who you are
You want to work with analysing sets of data and communicating business insights and in that way helping to make better decisions.
This will be done by using Process mining within an international and cross-cultural environment, working in line with Alfa Laval drivers, Action, Interaction, Satisfaction.
You have an analytical and solution-oriented approach and like to collaborate with different internal customers in a global organization.
From earlier experiences you have been working in companies producing products and thus have a general understanding of how Supply Chain Processes are organized, executed, and works.
What you know
You have a Master's degree or equivalent probably in Engineering, Business Administration or Computer Science and some years' experience working with Process analysis/improvements and/or BI (Business Intelligence) in primarily Supply Chain Processes. With this experience you have good insights in the processes, related data and systems support.
It's an advantage if you have some experience of Lean & Six Sigma.
Having experience in working with data visualizations and having an analytical thinking will be a strength in this role. It is a strong advantage if you have hands-on experience from working with Process Mining tools.
For more information, please contact
Johan Lindgren, Manager Operations Development Digital Supply Chain Office at johan.lindgren@alfalaval.com
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner at manal.mohamed@alfalaval.com
Union information
Jesper Bergh, Akademikerna, +46 (0) 733 885 723
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 (0) 709 366985
Please send your application as soon as possible. We will review the applications continually and come back after the Christmas break.
#LI-MM1 Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR0017435". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Inc Jobbnummer
7235888