Process Fmea Moderator

Assignment description Facilitate process FMEA for different kind of process / handling steps in Northvolt Ett Please apply only with hands-on experience using APIS IQ-FMEA software Expected 80% onsite in Skellefteå Experience level • Can work independently and to some extent lead a small group and develop within the area. * Experienced moderator of process FMEA for manufacturing processes • Hands-on experience in building and updating pFMEAs with APIS IQ FMEA software • Excellent English written and oral skills • Highly organized and results driven • Used to work in a multicultural environment