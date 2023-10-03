Process Fmea Moderator

Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå
2023-10-03


Assignment description
Facilitate process FMEA for different kind of process / handling steps in Northvolt Ett
Please apply only with hands-on experience using APIS IQ-FMEA software
Expected 80% onsite in Skellefteå
Experience level
• Can work independently and to some extent lead a small group and develop within the area. * Experienced moderator of process FMEA for manufacturing processes
• Hands-on experience in building and updating pFMEAs with APIS IQ FMEA software
• Excellent English written and oral skills
• Highly organized and results driven
• Used to work in a multicultural environment

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-02
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com

