Process Expert - P2F Manufacturing Planning & aATP
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-12
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At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to expand your knowledge and support Tetra Pak to set the foundation to perform at our best for the next 25 years? Are you a strong leader and natural change agent? Tetra Pak is seeking a Process Expert Plan to Fulfil (P2F) Manufacturing Planning and aATP to help build, implement and maintain the next generation of Manufacturing processes and solutions.
As the Process Expert P2F Manufacturing Planning and aATP, you will work with our business organisations and cross-functional stakeholders to understand their requirements to be successful and come up with innovative ways to automate and digitise our business processes according to design principles, securing harmonization and standard IT solutions. The successful candidate will thrive on solving difficult problems and adapting emerging technology to meet Tetra Pak's business challenges.
This demanding role will require strong communication skills and can reduce complex challenges to their essential details. It will also require good stakeholder management skills and a proven track record of getting things done with informal authority.
The role is responsible for managing the Manufacturing Planning and advanced Available to Promise processes under Plan to Fulfill (P2F) and corresponding solutions.
This is a permanent position starting 1 September 2026, ideally. The preferred location is Lund, but the candidate can be based in any location within the European time zone.
What you will do
Design, implement and refine the Manufacturing Planning and advanced Available to Promise processes, with a strong focus on Packaging and Processing Equipment.
Develop new process designs to improve standardization, harmonization, efficiency, and cost effectiveness.
Act as the "guardian of standard", by applying the Design Authority principles in every solution offered.
Collaborate with the other process teams, value streams and business stakeholders.
Develop, manage, and update all supporting documentation required for the Manufacturing Planning and advanced Available to Promise processes.
Work with the BPM Manager (Business Process Manager) to ensure that processes are modelled correctly and are meeting the required standards.
Keep up to date with all relevant IT vendor development pipelines to ensure that we leverage vendor-led innovation.
Build and maintain a culture of continuous improvement & operational excellence.
Constantly assess externally the trends for Manufacturing Planning and advanced Available to Promise area.
We believe you have
Leadership and coaching skills.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills.
Experience in Integrated Business Planning, Supply Planning, Production Planning and Customer Order confirmation. Experience in the Capital Equipment Business is a big plus.
Stakeholder management skills.
Planning / project management expertise.
Ability to work comfortably in an ambiguous environment.
Problem solving, conflict management, negotiation and decision-making capabilities.
5+ years of experience in a fast-paced business environment.
You have a bachelor's degree or higher.
The Process Expert P2F Manufacturing Planning and aATP will report to Process Lead P2F Manufacturing Planning and aATP under the Plan to Fulfill (P2F) process within the Process Office organisation.
The position requires flexibility up to 20% international travel.
As a person, you have a proven record of delivering results. You work well under pressure and are flexible and resilient. You are customer and business oriented. Furthermore, you are passionate and have a vision of how processes could or should be leveraged to maximize effectiveness.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 26 June 2026.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Muhammad Annas Zakir at +464 636 1639.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Elizabeth Ayivor at +2771 310 2084.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9961301