Process Engineering Manager, WIP, at Oatly
Oatly AB / Byggjobb / Landskrona Visa alla byggjobb i Landskrona
2026-01-19
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
As our Process Engineering Manager, within the specialist field WIP. You will develop, improve and drive the implementation of the Site Design Standard for bringing oats into the factory to ready oatdrink products across the entire Sustainable Operation (SO) network.
You will belong to our Global Engineering team and be responsible for the development of next generation Oatdrink process: to modify and improve the process short, mid and long term.
Here's the main elements of the role:
Support and enable the business by delivering engineering work, meeting set targets aligned with the overall Sustainable Operations strategy for business impact
Work in close collaboration with the sites, Science & Technology, Technical Product Management, other SO functions and external partners to continuously improve the process design
Participate and lead activities during all phases of a technical project from design to commissioning and startup
The role is focusing on engineering design work and execution for all Oatly assets to improve safety, efficiency, sustainability, quality, work environment and much more
In this role, you will report into our Global Director Engineering, and the location for this role is Landskrona. International travels to different manufacturing locations are required. In this role, you will be traveling 50-60 days per year and be away up to 1-2 weeks.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there...
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLE
You have an advanced degree in Engineering (Food, Biotech, Mechanical or similar). We also believe that you have a senior profile of process design within Food, Pharma, FMCG, preferably in brewery or plant-based product production.
Other key competencies & experiences:
• Engineering of global process upgrades and new processes: conceptual-, basic- and detailed design and provide our innovation projects with necessary design documentation
• Act as subject matter expert in process design, for both existing and new Manufacturing sites
• Project management and engineering partner management in capex and innovation projects.
• Lead optimization and improvement projects in collaboration with our sites and other global functions
• During project commissioning and start up, lead and execute within area of responsibility to ensure target functionality
• Close collaboration and build relations with Site Engineering, Quality and Maintenance organizations
• Lead the Site Design Standard Network of cross functional technical functions to develop the process, facilitate sharing of best practice, spreading knowledge and solve problems together
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities:
You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
You have problem-solving skills essential for identifying root causes and implementing effective solutions.
You are a self-starter who enjoys building from scratch and implementing sustainable processes, structures, and tools.
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions.
You are comfortable with ambiguity and chaos, energized by the challenge of building something lasting that benefits both the world and its people.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe that you are passionate about safety, quality, and sustainability! You are an improvement-driven person with an analytic and structured approach. You have social competence and enjoy working independently as well as together with others. You are, of course, excellent at communicating, both verbally and in writing, in English and perhaps in Swedish.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 4th of February.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly XOXO
#LI-TA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7070087-1794795". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), https://careers.oatly.com
Företagsvägen 42 (visa karta
)
261 51 LANDSKRONA Jobbnummer
9690430