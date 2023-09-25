Process Engineer to Ecolean AB
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2023-09-25
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Laholm
, Varberg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Ecolean produces innovative lightweight packaging and filling equipment for liquid food, primarily in the dairy and beverage industry. With a strong focus on the Asian markets, Ecolean has operations in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia as well as Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Oceania and Germany. The head office is located in Helsingborg, Sweden together with two of the production facilities. Ecolean was founded in 1996 and today collaborates with some of the world's leading consumer food brands.
EcoVadis, a provider of sustainability ratings, rates Ecolean as Platinum, top 1% of over 90,000 assessed companies. Read more about our world class sustainability at our website www.ecolean.com.
Are you an experienced Process Engineer and enjoys being responsible for improving and optimizing manufacturing processes? Want to join a fast-growing innovator and producer of lightweight packaging solutions? Ecolean is looking for a Process Engineer to join their team in Helsingborg.
This is the story of a company on a mission to provide the world with safe and convenient packaging solutions for liquid food with minimal environmental impact. With a vision based on less, designed to save on nature's resources while ensuring the highest possible food safety, Ecolean has found a way of producing lightweight liquid food packages, that not only keep food safe, but also minimise resource-use and ultimately the carbon footprint. With an emphasis on the whole life cycle impact of the process from raw material to product end-of-life, Ecolean is the first packaging supplier in the world to review the whole system with detailed analysis and description in Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) - encompassing the lightweight packages as well as filling machines.
Ecolean is established on the market as a full system supplier producing both filling machines and lightweight packages. With headquarters in Helsingborg and production sites in Sweden, China and Pakistan, the innovator and producer employs more than 450 people.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for several key aspects. You'll need to acquire a deep understanding of the theoretical calculations and knowledge associated with plastic and polymer applications and more specifically cast extrusion lines. This knowledge will be put into practical use on the production line, where you'll play a crucial role in optimizing the production process.
As a Process Engineer you'll also act as a technical authority within the team. This means you'll be at the forefront of efforts to enhance the efficiency of Film extrusion lines, ensuring that production consistently meets the required standards. You'll not only oversee these lines but also collaborate on relevant projects and programs.
Additionally, part of your responsibilities will involve training and guiding the production staff. Your aim is to empower them to actively participate in problem identification and troubleshooting.
You'll be responsible for fostering good communication between various departments when it comes to technical issues. This includes tasks like collecting and collating data, report writing, and presenting your findings and recommendations to drive effective solutions.
Furthermore, you'll have a hand in overseeing R&D trials on full-scale Cast film lines. Your insights and expertise will contribute to these trials' success. Additionally, you will be tasked with leading engineering projects of film line equipment, a crucial element in maintaining the line's efficiency and performance.
Who are you?
We are looking for you with a bachelor's or higher degree in Chemical Engineering, Polymer Science, Materials Engineering, or related field. You have several years of experience of polymer engineering and process design. You also have knowledge and experience in plastics, polymers, pelletizing, and production. Experience working with Product Development is an advantage.
We are looking for you who have good communicative skills that enables to effectively instruct and teach other in the team. You have the ability not only to explain how things are done but also why they are done in a certain way and can translate and explain complex technical information in a pedagogical way. You are open to collaborate and share your knowledge without claiming to be superior.
Contact
In this recruitment process, Ecolean AB collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Felicia Löw on +46 (0)73 148 98 87. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com
no later than October 29. Curious about Ecolean and the position? Maybe want to learn more about Ecolean's core value statement: We are brave. We are innovative. We create less. Welcome to contact us. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
8139545