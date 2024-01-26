Process Engineer/Sustainability Controller
2024-01-26
We are seeking a person to join our team in a unique hybrid role that combines the responsibilities of a Process Engineer with those of a Sustainability Controller.
KeyPlants is located in Stockholm City and is a world leading provider of life science facilities. The company, founded in 2010, has been pioneers bringing the modular facility concept to the pharmaceutical industry. At KeyPlants, you will work with skilled engineers providing services to a global customer base, ranging from emerging biotech to big pharma. Further, you will get a chance to combine your technical skills with the commercial side.
Key Responsibilities:
In your role as a Process Engineer / Sustainability Controller your tasks include:
Process Engineer
You will work throughout the entire project phase, from conceptual design through fabrication, installation, commissioning, and qualification.
Establishing a process design basis, developing process options, and optimization of selected design.
Leading the development of process flow diagrams to define heat and material balances.
Producing specifications and performance data sheets for process equipment.
Assisting Business Development Manager in Sales & Bidding Phases, preparing bids and having early technology discussions with clients.
Participating in project planning, cost development, and project scheduling.
Maintaining effective communication with project team members, suppliers and clients.
Sustainability Controller
• Working closely with cross-functional teams to integrate sustainability principles into various aspects of the business.
• Collaborating with stakeholders to define and implement action plans to achieve sustainability objectives.
• Designing and managing sustainability metrics to track progress and compliance with corporate sustainability goals.
• Monitoring updates and providing guidance on sustainability requirements and standards such as CSRD.
• Coordinating sustainability data collection, certification and reporting, and climate calculations.
Skills / Qualifications:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in chemical / bio engineering or a related field
Proven experience, minimum 5 years, in both Engineering and Sustainability roles
In-depth knowledge of sustainability frameworks and regulations, and industry standards
Strong analytical skills with the ability to assess and optimize complex processes
Excellent communication skills to effectively convey technical information and sustainability strategies
Excellent oral and written communication skills
Knowledge of cGMPs
Biotech or Pharmaceutical experience is preferred
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09
E-post: anna.brorsdotter@keyplants.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Keyplants AB
(org.nr 556569-0988)
111 23 STOCKHOLM
8424901