Process Engineer Pharma
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are almost 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
AFRY's Business Area Food & Pharma is represented in 5 countries and together we are around 500 employees, with competence primarily within the Food & Life Science Sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers readjust to a sustainable future and new demands, that in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY, we foster an friendly and inclusive culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and collaboration. We share ideas and knowledge, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other. Our commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in our way of working as well as in AFRY Academy, a platform where we offer a wide range of educational opportunities to enhance your skills and broaden your horizons.
As a part of our team, you will experience a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words. We understand the importance of a healthy work-life balance and offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contributions, parental leave, social activities (membership in Club AFRY) for our employees, beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
In our business unit Pharma Öresund, we work together in exciting Life Science assignments, many of which are on an international scale. Through AFRY's strong reputation and our team's expertise, we have the privilege of partnering with industry-leading companies in both Denmark and Sweden.
This is where you come in! Our Process Pharma team, based in Malmö, is looking for a new colleague, with great interest and knowledge of pharma industry processes. In this role, you will be part of a Swedish team, reporting to a Swedish manager, with possibilities to grow and develop in exciting projects on both sides of Öresund. The team is a part of what we call Business Unit Öresund, and we are working together in both Sweden and Denmark, with focus on Skåne and Själland.
Are you an Process Engineer with experience from the pharmaceutical industry?
As an experienced Process Engineer in our group, you will be able to contribute on several levels, for example:
Be a Technical Lead within your discipline in different assignments
We do everything from concept studies, process design, process optimizations and purchase, to commissioning and turnkey projects in our own or our client's organization, with focus on pharmaceutical production
Development of URS, P&ID and test protocols
Work actively with knowledge transfer between our assignments to ensure that we constantly improve on an individual and organizational level
Be involved in early stages and sales
Be responsible for budget and quality within your discipline
Qualifications
The wish list could be long, but foremost we are looking for a team player. We believe you are able to work independently as well as a project member in larger contexts, close to the business and the technology.
We expect you to be structured and thorough in your work, at the same time you are courageous and looking for new ways to grow. You are capable of handling changing work environments, work locations and partners. In addition, you are devoted and thrive on taking on responsibility in an organization that is characterized by a entrepreneurial mindset and flexibility.
We have a company culture that is defined by innovation, team spirit, knowledge sharing and commitment. To really flourish at AFRY, we believe that you share our values.
However, we need you to have at least these four in your resume:
Some kind of relevant higher technical education
3+ years of experience from similar roles within the pharmaceutical industry, or as a consultant
Fluency in English and one of the Swedish and Danish languages, orally and written
B-drivers license
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer, with sustainability at heart!
In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
28 days holiday + 23rd of December. We have flexible public holidays, which means that a Swedish public holiday can be swapped to a public holiday in another culture.
Work life balance.
Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY.
Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? Apply already today - we look forward to it!
Last day of application 2023-09-03. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. Though, since it's holiday season it might take a bit longer than usual before we get back to you.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Jonas Persson
Section Managerjonas.persson@afry.com
Jenny Andreasson
Talent Acquisition Partnerjenny.andreasson@afry.com
