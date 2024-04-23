Process Engineer
Aurobay Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skövde
2024-04-23
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurobay Sweden AB i Skövde
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Process Engineer you will optimize our manufacturing processes to deliver high quality products in a timely manner.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Autocad Mechanical and Autodesk Inventor
Siemens NX and Catia is meterious
Experience and deep understandning of machining operations.
You are thorough and an outstanding collaborator with an ability to quickly shift work tasks during your working day.
Design experience is meterious.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Process Engineer you will:
Create and update process documentation for new or changed product and process, 2D drawings and In-process models.
Design process and verification equipment and fixtures.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 5th of May but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Marie Gonzaga, marie.gonzaga@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 734 630 172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
,+46 733 333 801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728 889 790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
, +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurobay Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Marie Gonzaga marie.gonzaga@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
8633016