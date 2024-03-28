Process Engineer
2024-03-28
High level purpose of function.
The role of a process engineer is to work on developing and refining lithium-ion cell formation processes and equipment. This includes taking entire processes development which means moving from initial concepts to near-production-ready stages regarding procedure in formation.
And identify and specify internal and External customer expectations. Understanding what stakeholders need and ensuring that the processes meet those expectations is essential.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities.
Establish process metrics and goals for new processes and processes optimizing perspective.
Develop and issue process designs as well as providing support to the Production / Cell design / Quality control.
Data driven planning and execution of process DOEs.
Creating, processing, visualizing, and analyzing datasets.
Implement and support standardized process for industrialization.
Troubleshooting in process & process regarding field.
Requirements: Qualifications and experience
A degree in Electro Chemical engineering and/or mechanical /Electrical engineering is typically required.
Expertise in Li-ion battery process engineering & Aging is a strong plus.
Research and development collaboration and expertise Industry background: Semiconductor or Electrical Engineering is a plus
General understanding of the cell chemistry configuration during the charging and discharging process.
Statistical Process Control (SPC) and capability analysis experience
Data analysing skill & 6sigma knowledge is preference
Experience for manufacturing process / equipment / production / QA
Electrical and Electro-chemical charging and discharging knowledge
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish / Chinese / Korean / Japanese is a plus
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Has a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humor
Demonstrable record of innovation
Passionate & purpose driven
Personal success factors
Excellence in building trust and communicating Northvolt's vision and values.
Communicative and "likeable" personality
Highly organized and result driven
