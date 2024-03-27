Process Engineer
2024-03-27
We are now looking for a Process Engineer within the chemical hydrometallurgical process for our battery recycling operations during shifts. The role is a part of our passionate Revolt Ett team based in Skellefteå. This process aims to separate valuable metals for reuse in battery production.
The construction of Europe's largest recycling facility for batteries in Skellefteå is ongoing and will start its production process to separate valuable metals for reuse in battery production during 2023. The goal is to source 50% of the raw materials needed for cell production from recycling by 2030 and therefore more recycling facilities are planned at the site. So, forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different!
About the job
As Process Engineer, you will have deep knowledge of equipment handling, operations planning, process control, operators' training and supervision, etc. You have experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging improvement projects in the areas of yield, cost, quality, and efficiency. You are a team player, curious, and eager to learn.
As Process Engineer, you will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen. The Process Engineers are vital members of the Recycling team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Controlling and optimizing recycling processes in the operation during shifts
Establish process metrics and goals.
Provide training to operators.
Troubleshooting problems associated with processes and equipment.
Requires working on shifts.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal-opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt toward its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light, and we strongly believe in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain from including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with a CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment,
The planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in Chemical Engineering/Process Engineering or equivalent
2+ years of relevant work experience within high-volume production in a related field.
In-depth knowledge of the Hydromet process, including leaching, solvent extraction, IX, filtration and crystallization-precipitation processes.
Excellent English written and verbal skills
Control room engineer experience is a plus.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Basic knowledge of Control Room Management and Process Control.
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills.
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment and independently. Så ansöker du
