Process Engineer
2024-01-08
Introduction
Do you want to work for a company which makes the coolest high-tech electronics in the world utilizing nanotechnology? A company that invests heavily in creating a unique work environment for its employees? A company with diversity and competence you will have a hard time finding anywhere else? Do you want to be a part of our team? Then you should keep reading.
About Low Noise Factory Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero -cryogenic- temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavors where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers, and help make MRI scanners work in medical institutions. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production, and testing. In our 1000 sqm facility in Gothenburg, we work in state-of-the-art laboratories; from electronics assembly labs to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF has today 19 employees with a background from 12 different countries.
Job description
We are currently looking to expand our Semiconductor Device department with a new process engineer. The job location will be LNF's headquarters on Nellickevägen 24 in Gothenburg, Sweden and Chalmers University of Technology situated 2 km from LNF. In this role you will be responsible for maintaining and developing our InP HEMT (High Electron Mobility Transistor) process in the cleanroom and are responsible for qualification tests in our lab. LNF already makes the best MMIC amplifiers in the world from 0.3-116 GHz on full 4 inch InP wafers and this hire is a step towards maintaining this position and further expanding our advantage.
Responsibilities
• Take responsibility for the production of our state-of-the-art MMIC and HEMT wafers.
* Work on improving processes in the cleanroom to ensure LNF stays one step ahead of competition and to improve yield and process stability.
• Development of new processes in the cleanroom such as scaling components and adding new features to the MMICs.
* Act as LNF tool responsible for the tools installed by LNF in the cleanroom.
* Verification of the finished MMICs such as DC and RF tests and yield analysis.
* Quality and reliability assessment of the final MMICs including accelerated lifetime tests and temperature cycling.
Requirements and qualifications
• Ph.D. or M.Sc. degree with minimum 2 years of relevant work experience.
* Proficient in microfabrication and cleanroom processing.
* Experience in cleanroom production with understanding of the production management.
• Familiarity with various DC and RF measurement instruments and techniques.
• Familiarity with AutoCAD or other layout design software
• Proficient in written and spoken English.
* Attentive to details and team player
Benefits and terms
• Fulltime 40h/week
• Flexible workhours
• 30 days' vacation per year
• Occupational pension
• Generous bonus system
• Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
• Occupational health services (Företagshälsovård)
• Private medical treatment insurance
