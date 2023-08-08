Process Engineer
2023-08-08
Do you know the key component for stainless steel to go from a pile of scrap to its final shape and application? With a sustainable and durable design to last forever with an ability to adapt to any shape and for almost any purpose? Join Outokumpu and help us create a world that lasts forever!
We are looking for a Process Engineer to our Technical Department in the Cold Rolling Mill. In your role, you will develop how we perform cold rolling, annealing, pickling, and finishing of our steel products. You will work with the entire process line - from idea to production - cooperating with multiple departments and stakeholders.
About the role
Be responsible for group process methods related to reducing costs and time waste, improving efficiency and quality of Outokumpu products and processes
Support process groups in developing and following up KPIs
Analyze data and observations to assemble and present improvements to management
Be a process expert and lead product line projects within Avesta Works
Lead the implementation of continuous improvement strategies within given process group
Participate in research on-site and within Outokumpu globally
Report KPIs and deviations from standards as well as training operators in conducting such reports
About you
You have an entrepreneurial, curious mindset, and are driven by learning new things. You work in a structured way and are at the same time flexible in your way of working and you can take inputs from the world around you. For you, it is obvious to work both practically and technically. You are solution-oriented, and you can work independent. You have a willingness to manage and lead continuous improvement projects.
Requirements:
Master's degree of engineering in metallurgy, material, manufacturing, industrial economics or equivalent
Previous experience working in similar role or industry is an advantage
Six Sigma and/or LEAN certifications is highly valued
Fluency in Swedish and English (written & verbal) is required
We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Outokumpu. We make every effort to ensure all employees feel welcome and that they are equally heard and have equal opportunities.
Application and questions
If what we describe above aligns to your values and drives, please submit your application before the 31st of August via our career platform SuccessFactors. The position might be filled before the final application date, so don't hesitate to apply earlier!
For information regarding the recruitment process please contact Kajsa Croon, Recruiter, via email at kajsa.croon@outokumpu.com
