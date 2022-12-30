Process Engineer - Xbrane Biopharma
2022-12-30
Do you have a flexible, creative, pragmatic and collaborative approach at work? Do you turn challenges into opportunities? Are solidarity and togetherness vital for you to perform at your best? Welcome to join Xbrane Biopharma and to be a part of a Swedish success story in biopharmaceutical drug development.
The position as Process Engineer is an opportunity to join a highly dynamic team and to play an important role in developing strategies for the scale-up of drug substance downstream process for biosimilars. Your main task is to be responsible for coordinating, executing and improving pilot scale production of Drug Substance for Xbrane's Biosimilars.
Job description:
• Involved in lab scale downstream process development to be able to scale up the Drug Substance process to pilot and manufacturing scale
• Research, review and collect available technical information as a basis for designing scaled-up processes
• Drive and improve workflows of scaling up of downstream production process from lab scale to pilot scale for the production of Xbrane biosimilars
• Responsible for analyzing and tracking process performance to evaluate reproducibility and robustness of the pilot production process to produce Drug Substance of consistent quality
• Responsible for developing, preparing and maintaining documentation needed for pilot lab operations
• Responsible for coordinating maintenance of the infrastructure and equipment in the pilot lab
• Provide technical expertise and support as needed with external partners, e.g. to CMOs for GMP manufacturing.
• Keep up to date in the field of Drug Substance manufacturing.
Qualification:
• BSc, MSc or PhD degree in Life Sciences or related field, depending on experience.
• Extensive experience in downstream processing of mammalian cultures including clarification techniques, TFF, UF/DF, viral inactivation, nanofiltration and chromatographic purification.
• Extensive experience in performing downstream processes at large scale.
• Experience in downstream process development at lab scale.
• Strong knowledge in downstream process transfer from lab scale to pilot and manufacturing scale.
The individual must be highly motivated, flexible, creative and well-organized. It is important to be able to plan and work independently, but also, collaboratively, providing strong support to the team with your analytical and problem-solving skills and expertise within drug substance process development.
Xbrane is a Great Place to Work certified company that offers an opportunity to grow in your professional role, as well as to influence and further develop the company as a whole alongside a highly competent team.
If you have a can-do attitude and on top of that share our values, Make it happen, Beat yesterday, Impossible is nothing and We win as one, you will prosper with us.
Interested?
In this recruitment, Xbrane is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech.
Please submit your application no later than the 22nd of January. Interviews will be scheduled continuously. Questions? Please contact Johan Östman, +46(0)76 628 78 91 or johan.ostman@mpyascitech.com
About Xbrane Biopharma
Xbrane Biopharma is a Swedish biotechnology company that develops and manufactures biosimilars. Xbrane has a patented protein production platform and world-leading expertise within biosimilar development. This is a Great Place to Work certified company with an entrepreneurial spirit that focuses on being creative and coming up with new ideas and following a rigorous process to bring those ideas to fruition. Xbrane's headquarter is located at Solna Campus, just outside of Stockholm, for more information see www.xbrane.com. Ersättning
