Process Engineer - Västerås
2023-08-17
Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Engineers both in our validation and development plant in Västerås.
In Västerås, we are currently developing and industrializing Northvolt's next generation li-ion battery cathode material. In joining us you will play an important role in validating, scaling-up and designing the process required to produce this new material.
We are continuously building a team of experienced specialists, skilled process engineers and purposeful young engineering interns. We are looking for:
Utility process engineers: focus on utility and water balances, energy optimisation, waste-water treatment and recovery of used chemicals.
Precursor and dissolution process engineers: focus on dissolving, crystallizing and filtration processes.
Calcination process engineers: focus on solid action, high temperature calcination and contamination prevention.
Commissioning engineers: focus on project execution phase including mechanical completion, dynamic commissioning and system start-up.
Technical and process safety engineers: focus on industrial technical safety, ATEX, management of fire zones, chemical safety and dust exposure prevention
The Process Engineer works within one or more defined process areas with responsibilities including industrial process design, mass and energy balances, product quality analysis, equipment development and execution of projects with associated interface management. You will play an important role to interface with equipment suppliers, engineering contractors, chemical experts, environmental engineers, production teams and Northvolt factory design teams to efficiently integrate the latest chemistry and technology into factory design and latest projects.
Preferably, you have experience in the field, or closely related chemical industry, and have been driving innovative, and challenging improvement projects within areas such as process design, equipment development or energy optimisation.
For internal position, we look for driven, analytical and curious students, eager to develop hands on skills.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop and issue process designs
Lead improvement projects
Execution and start-up of process systems
Sustain and improve process yield
Provide technical support as necessary
Establish process metrics and goals
Manage and train process engineering team
Finalize the process windows and DFMEA with R&D and QA team
Qualify the alternative chemistries and raw materials with R&D team and Supply Chain
The people we are looking for are team players, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
The planned starting date for the Process Engineers is as soon as possible in Västerås.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing Engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within process/chemical industry
Experience in Cathode material process engineering is advantageous
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience from scaling up production in a fast-growing environment, ideally in the Battery industry or relevant chemical industry.
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong business background
Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry is a plus
Familiar with DOE, SPS and QA troubleshooting tools (optional)
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work during high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Passionate & purpose-driven
