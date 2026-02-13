Process Engineer - Plasma Deposition
Silex Microsystems AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla
2026-02-13
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silex Microsystems AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Silex Microsystems is the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry, customizing solutions for prominent global clients in industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and automotive. As a Process Engineer, you will initiate and drive progress in the Plasma Deposition area. Sounds interesting? Keep reading.
Would you like to know more about Silex and what we do? Read more here.
The Area
The Plasma deposition area is one of several vital departments of our production line here at Silex. Several different deposition techniques (PVD, PECVD, ALD and evaporation) are utilized to deposit thin films, ranging from various metals to dielectrics.
The area consists of a team of both engineers and service technicians where collaboration is critical to ensure good process stability, tool uptime and continuous improvement.
The role
Your overall responsibility is to ensure manufacturing goals are met, together with operators and service technicians. Your days will be a mix of meetings with Product Managers and developing new processes that meet customers' specifications.
You will also participate in creating work routines for operators and solve problems that occur at the area, driving improvement projects to enhance our workflow and processes at the Plasma Deposition area.
In this role, you will:
Develop, maintain and improve thin film depostion processes.
Establish, and maintain routines and documentation.
Handle stopped production batches and development material together with process integration engineers (PIs).
Be a part of creating/improving the infrastructure for operator training and make sure current routine is available and up to date.
Participate in process qualification of new equipment/materials and release to them production.
Participate in the startup of new products, review specifications and process flows.
Grow into taking responsibility for area equipment, improving the tool uptime, maintain and develop new standardized process modules.
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in Engineering, specializing in Applied Physics, Chemical Engineering, Material Science, or a related field.
An understanding of plasma physics and semiconductor processing principles is considered a merit.
Hands-on experience with deposition equipment, e.g. PVD, PECVD, ALD and evaporation is considered a merit.
The ability to see opportunities for improvement and manage projects to follow through with those improvements.
Previous experience in an engineering role, preferably in production/development environments.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Strong skills in documentation and quality management
Excellent communication skills in English; proficiency in Swedish is considered a merit.
What we offer you
An opportunity to work closely with talented and inspiring colleagues in a collaborative environment.
A chance to be part of a world-leading company, driving the future of MEMS technology.
The ability to engage with cutting-edge innovations that shape global industries and everyday life.
The satisfaction of contributing directly to transformative technologies at the industry's most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry.
About Silex Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS technology is moving into an abundance of modern innovations; from data centers, consumer and automotive electronics to medical diagnostics and life science.
The recruitment process We have an ongoing recruitment process, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV and answer a few brief questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test, reference checks, and a background check. Additionally, a drug test will be conducted prior to employment, and we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7228744-1841984". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silex.teamtailor.com
Bruttovägen 1 (visa karta
)
175 43 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9742242