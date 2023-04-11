Process engineer - (El/PLC/IT) towards Casting & Machining
2023-04-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The team and the offer
The Shop Engineering - Casting/Machining team is now recruiting a new member for the position as Process engineer - El/PLC/IT. You will be given the opportunity to participate and build up the technology organization from the ground up within your competence area. Due to that both Casting and machining are newly added production step within Volvo Cars you will be a part of a team that provides close collaborations with the development department (R&D), manufacturing engineering (ME), the selected suppliers and our global sister factories.
You will be involved from the start, creating an open-minded, equal, fair workplace with inclusion and diversity, where people are at the center. Your customer focus towards other organizations, such as production and maintenance, is important for creating good results in accordance with the business' goals. Everything will be done according to our production system including all its principles, based on the combined experience, the new technology and not least your personal profile. You will receive both theoretical and practical training in your area of competence. Within the organization for Casting/Machining at Volvo Cars Torslanda, you are offered to take part in an exciting journey where the emphasis during our build-up phase is on the development of your personal but also the team's competence. With your previous experience and skills, you will also help and contribute with knowledge transfer to other members of the team. Travel may occur in the service.
Your contribution
As a member of the Shop Engineering team, you are expected to contribute to shaping the production environment within your competence area. You will be involved in early project phases and give input to the sourcing process of new suppliers. This role and competence cover both foundry and machining area. You will be the production and shop engineering teams single contact person towards the manufacturing organization regarding electrical, PLC and IT related questions. In a running production state, it's expected of you to implement improvements and participate in development within the competence area. You are a key player in the process of knowledge transfer towards the maintenance department so that this key competence can be secured on every shift. It's expected from you to bring forward all the requirements and demands that is necessary for the business owners to be able to create a suitable IT solution for a running production unit.
What you 'll bring
A prerequisite for success within the Shop Engineering organization is a genuine interest in technology and an understanding of the importance of a good safety culture. We believe that you have a technical degree with focus on electrical/PLC and IT skills, alt. a proven track record from practical experience.
We are searching for you who are unpretentious, like to collaborate and have a genuine service mindset. As a person, you are confident in yourself, find it inspiring to be involved in developing the business, your colleagues and yourself. In your way of acting, you are brave and have a high level of integrity combined with a genuine interest for the die casting industry. Being able to communicate in Swedish and/or English, in both speech and writing, is a prerequisite. Within the Shop Engineering organization, there is a demand for curiosity where opportunities to learn new things should always be taken advantage of. Furthermore, we see that you are a good role model and ambassador for the company with values that are in line with Volvo Cars' culture.
Contact person
For additional information regarding the position, please contact:
Senior Manager - Shop Engineering, Casting/Machining, Bojan Cesto, +46 728- 87 00 48, bojan.cesto@volvocars.com
For additional information regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Recruiter - Ida Hellberg, ida.hellberg@volvocars.com
