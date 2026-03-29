Process Engineer - Cell Assembly
Lyten Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The primary purpose of this role is to develop, characterize, and optimize advanced welding processes, specifically Laser Welding and Ultrasonic Welding, to ensure high-quality, high-volume production. This engineer acts as the subject matter expert (SME) for process capability, yield improvement, and defect reduction in critical joining applications, particularly for thin metals, plastics, or dissimilar materials (e.g., in battery components or electronic assemblies).
Key Responsibilities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Process Development & Qualification:
Design and execute Design of Experiments (DOE) methodologies to define and optimize critical welding parameters (e.g., laser power, welding speed, focal distance, pulse duration, ultrasonic pressure/amplitude) for new products and materials.
Develop and qualify Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) and process control plans for both Laser and Ultrasonic welding in accordance with industry codes (e.g., AWS, ASME)
Optimization & Improvement:
Apply Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Lean Manufacturing principles (FMEA) to monitor process performance, reduce variability, and drive continuous improvement in yield, throughput, and cost.
Lead Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and implement corrective actions for welding defects such as porosity, cracking, tears, cold welds, spatter, and material deformation.
Design for Manufacturability (DFM)
Collaborate with Product Design/R&D teams to ensure new product designs are optimized for manufacturability using specialized welding technologies (e.g., recommending optimal joint configuration and material fit up).
Equipment & Tooling:
Define specifications for and participate in the selection, installation, and commissioning of new Laser and Ultrasonic welding equipment and custom tooling/fixtures. Knowledgeable in CE and regulatory requirements.
Work with equipment and manufacturing to define and document the process set up and parameters.
Training & Documentation:
Create detailed Bill of Process (BOP), work instructions standard operating procedures (SOP) and training programs for welding technicians and operators to ensure process adherence and safety.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Manager work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Decision Authority: Authorized to recommend temporary process halts when weld quality or safety is compromised. Can define and update process parameters within the qualified WPS range.
Requirements
Educational background, experience and skills.
Education
Bachelor's degree in Welding Engineering, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience
3+ years of experience in Process Engineering, with direct hands-on experience in Laser Welding and/or Ultrasonic Welding.
Technical Skills
Deep knowledge of welding metallurgy, HAZ, SPC software and NDT methods Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9825768