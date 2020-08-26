Process Development Specialist O2C - Ingka Services AB - Kontorsjobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Ingka Services AB

Ingka Services AB / Kontorsjobb / Malmö2020-08-26WHO YOU AREAs a person you are passionate about people, business, IKEA's purpose and continuously driving better performance. You are energized by increasing customer value, driving business growth and contributing to overall success and results through people as well as motivated by leading and developing people.For this role we believe you have a Bachelor degree in Finance / Economics or a related field combined with 5-7 years with increased responsibility in accounting or finance related field as well as business experience. In addition, you have strong ability to prioritize, provide clear directions and multitask as well as ability to communicate confidently and clearly in English. On top of this, you have proven skills in developing people and provide support, coaching, training, and career direction to others.You have knowledge in the following areas:understanding of the IKEA concept, its Brand identity and Culture & Valuesunderstanding of business, financial and operational processes, their inter-dependencies and how to work through themgeneral understanding of how to assess, analyse and mitigate risks in a business environmentgood understanding of data science, new technologies, analytics and their wide ranging application in business contextgood understanding of how to create and implement change initiatives and manage stakeholdersgood understanding of project management processes including methods and tools; and how to integrate themgood understanding of the customer needs, demands and expectations on the marketsYou have ability to communicate in a clear, straightforward manner and you are a strong collaborator that is good at building alliances and working together with the team and others stakeholders. You are result-oriented and focus on meeting and exceeding the desired result. Further, you have analytical skills to examine data, determine cause and effects, draw conclusions combined with attention to detail, i.e. thoroughness and quality in accomplishing a task.YOUR RESPONSIBILITIESIn this role you are responsible for contributing to design and implementation of the finance end-to-end process to secure fit for purpose, standardised and automated ways of working and also leading continuous improvement of process with all relevant stakeholders cross group functions, CoE, Digital and GBO. In addition, you are responsible for executing and supporting overall internal financial reporting that is beneficial to people & planet and protects and adds value to our assets, securing profitable growth and financial independence. By providing Accounting & Reporting services, supporting a strong compliance framework, and effective governance to enable entrepreneurship and safeguard our people, customers and businesses.You will:contribute advice to process design- and or improvement initiatives and prepare basis for decisioncoordinate, assess and analyse business benefit of identified process improvement potentialsreview the implementation and establishment of the process including ways of working, identifying competence development needs and process business development orientationcollaborate with relevant functions and matrixes in process development and improvement projects (including IT tools)secure consistency and interdependencies in the process development toward other connected processesreview, analyse and develop continuously the process documentation according to defined framework, (process maps, working methods, task descriptions, measurement specifications and learning material, etc.)support performance measurement and follow up (KPIs)support and maintain a connection with and between core areas, business owners, group functions, process teamssupport cross-organisational readiness and continued business growth in terms of competence, performance and succession through enabling an end-to-end approachsupport in ensuring a safe environment for co-workers and external consultants and contractors in accordance with internal policiesABOUT THIS WORK AREAGroup Finance & Global Business Operations enables business transformation and secures Ingka Group long term profitable growth and independence through financial steering and decision support, operational excellence and compliance.2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-05Ingka Services ABÄlmhultsgatan 221586 Malmö5333697