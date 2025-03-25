Process development engineer
Polar Light Technologies AB / Fysikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fysikjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polar Light Technologies AB i Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Polar Light Technologies, we are setting new light efficiency standards. Based on 30 years of research, we develop multiple opportunities for commercial use of microLED technology. Innovation is part of our backbone and as experienced processing, you will add even more knowledge and power to our high ambition - to implement the disruptive leap in microLED technology needed for the next generation of augmented reality (AR) computing platforms. We are:
At the forefront of microLED technology- breaking the boundaries of what earlier was possible and a key enabling technology for multiple applications.
Working to change the face of screens and how we consume information in AR HMD and HUD
A team of experts and scientists in the field of microLED development and experienced entrepreneurs backed by strong deep-tech specialised owners.
Join our highly innovative team
You will work with an innovative team at the forefront of our field to develop our new microLED technology and bring over 30 years of research to the market. You will work:
Processing of InGaN microLEDs grown by MOCVD
Managing maskaligner (mask and maskless), evaporators, thermal annealing
Contacting experience (ex. ITO)
In a laboratory clean-room environment with the latest technologies.
With long-term perspectives where you will develop and grow together with the company
Knowledge, excellence and a PhD degree
We are looking for you with a PhD degree in semiconductor materials and in particular:
Deep understanding of processing quantum structures based on nitride materials (III-N), semiconductor devices and process development of optoelectronic devices.
Experience in characterisation techniques, such as structural, optical, and electric, for performance evaluation of optoelectronic devices is beneficial
High analytical and cross-functional communication skills.
Employment type: Full time
Location: Gothenburg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: oskar.fajerson@polar-light-technologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polar Light Technologies AB
(org.nr 556992-9507)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9242743