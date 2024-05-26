Process Development Engineer
Waste to Energy Technology (WtE) is a Swedish supplier of solutions for industrial waste streams. WtE develop biochar plants that can turn wet organic waste streams into both biochar and district heating or electricity.
WtE are developing a state-of-the-art prototype facility for pyrolysis and biochar production, and we are now looking for a Process Development Engineer to join our team.
About the role
As a Process Development Engineer, you will play a vital role in developing the pyrolysis and biochar production process. As part of the dynamic engineering team, you will tackle challenges set by clients' demands and legislative requirements. Your expertise and creativity will be instrumental in developing and refining solutions tested in the pilot plant and scaled up for implementation in client projects.
This role includes process and equipment design, setup, and execution of pilot-scale work, as well as interacting and overseeing work in collaboration with partners, equipment suppliers, and the sales team.
As a Process Development Engineer, you will:
Collaborate closely with our R&D-team and to develop and optimize the pyrolysis process.
Address challenges with a problem-solving mindset posed by customer requirements and different legislative standards.
Design and conduct testing and verification of solutions in pilot-scale settings. The role also includes documenting, validating, and reporting all tests conducted in the pilot plant in a structured way.
Suggest alternatives for scaling up successful solutions and ensuring implementation in customer projects.
Physical work might be needed to move biomass feedstock.
Your profile and requirements
To succeed, you need to be comfortable working in a start-up environment where no day is the same, and there is no shortage of new challenges. We need someone creative, driven, and thoroughly interested in chemistry and pyrolysis technology.
Other characteristics:
You need to have a MSc degree in chemical engineering, energy technologies, or similar.
You need 4+ years of work experience in energy, waste valorization, or biomass conversion technologies.
You need to have experience with the planning and execution of pilot-scale experimentation.
Ability to swiftly identify problem causes and troubleshooting to solve issues through a data-driven approach.
Experience with pyrolysis and biochar technologies is meriting.
Advanced level in English, both spoken and in writing. Swedish is meritorious.
