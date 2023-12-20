Process Development Engineer
Olink Proteomics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-12-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olink Proteomics AB i Uppsala
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5300 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
Olink continues to grow, and we are now looking for an additional Process Development Engineer to join our Engineering department. The department currently consists of a total of 15 employees, divided into the following groups/sub-teams: Design transfer lead by a Design transfer manager, Process development & equipment and Validation. The department's main task is to lead the industrialization of Olink 's kit manufacturing processes within the Supply Chain organization. This includes leading the design transfer of new products from R&D to Supply Chain, performing process development, leading validation activities and support and ensure equipment control. The department is also globally responsible for validation and equipment handling procedures. This position will be based in our Uppsala headquarters and report to the Director Engineering.
Primary Responsibilities
As a Process Development Engineer, your main responsibility is to lead the development and implementation of manufacturing processes in Operations. That includes, but is not limited to:
• Lead and coordinate technical projects and activities within Operations, e.g.:
• Actively participate as a core team member/technical project lead in new product development projects to ensure the requirements for producibility, automation and digitalization.
• Be operative/ hands-on with technical and automation tasks.
• Lead the development and implementation of the production processes regards to the above.
• Develop methods for automated processes in production (e.g. for pipetting robots)
• Perform and manage general support to production, i.e. perform troubleshooting, perform product care activities, NCs, CCs, CAPAs and improvements in general.
• Proactively search for future technology i.e. perform benchmarking.
• Participate in the planning and performance of equipment and Process Validation.
• Actively participate in the business development of the engineering department, i.e. create, and improve work processes and routines.
Qualifications/skills
• At least 2 years as a development engineer or similar within Life Science or an industrial environment.
• Experience from a leading role in several technical activities / projects (as Activity leader, Tech Lead, Project leader or similar).
• Experience of equipment, automation and improvement work within the area.
• Experience from ISO13485 certified or IVD/MD regulated business is highly beneficial.
• Fluent in (speaking/reading/writing) both Swedish and English is mandatory and necessary to be successful in this role.
As a person, you should have a genuine technical interest but also enjoy driving and leading activities and projects toward challenging goals. We are looking for someone who is both interested in, and capable of, managing people in combination with handling technical challenges and difficult tasks as an individual contributor. To succeed in this role, you should have strong communication skills, be open-minded, have a will to learn new things, be flexible towards changes and be a pragmatic team player.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.01.08. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olink Proteomics AB
(org.nr 559046-8632), https://www.olink.com/ Arbetsplats
Olink Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Olink Proteomics AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8344106