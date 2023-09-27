Process developer
Job description
Are you a senior process chemist/developer who has been responsible for running projects or used to leading teams? This is a chance to join a small company and work on innovative process development in technology that is one of the first in the world.
For this assignement, your work office hours with flexibility for 2 days remote per week. The assignment extends to one year with a chance of extension. You will report directly to the R&D manager and work with a team of 7-8 people.
We're looking for a person who has a solid background from steel-, paper-, pharma-, or recycling industry or watertreatment plant. Having worked with processcontrol and a broad knowledge of spectrum analysis and sensors is the most important qualification. To further specify, analyzing data, variables and evaluating the results will be highly sought after in this role.
Your main responsebilities will be to develop new measurement methods and process controlls for the system, as well as define the technique that is neccesary to develop the method.
As a person, you are self-driven, outgoing and result-oriented. You work in a structured way and have good leadership skills. You are characterized by a proactive mindset and share your experience to solve problems that arise along the way.
You will work with process development and will have the opportunity for a stimulating role in a flexible working environment. To take chemical processes from laboratory to large-scale industrial process. That is, to scale up from 1 liter mixtures to 8 cubic meters per hour, and to do this in an innovative and safe way.
Responsibilities
Define technology for measurement methods and process controlls nessesary to develop the process.
Knowledgeable in sensors and spectrophotometry.
Can analyze the data and can draw conclusions from it.
If the experience fits: Lead the team as an operative projekt leader.
Qualifications
Master of Science in chemistry or related field
Experience from steel-, paper-, pharma-, or recycling industry or watertreatment plant.
Experience from spectrum analysis and sensors &/or process controll.
Fluent in English
Not required but meritorious
Fluent in Swedish
Previous experience leading projects, acting as an operative team leader or project leader.
Experience
• 5 years experience from the industry
