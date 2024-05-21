Process Developement Engineer to one of our customer
To our consultancy team we are now looking for a Process Development Engineer for an unique opportunity to one of our customer within circularity.
About the role
As a Process Development Engineer you will play a vital role in developing the process. Our customer is developing a new technology for managing hazardous waste from energy recovery. As part the dynamic engineering team, you'll tackle challenges set by client's demands and legislative requirements. Your expertise and creativity will be instrumental in developing and refining solutions that are tested in the laboratory and scaled up for implementation in client projects. These challenges can include development work on the internal process itself as well as the use of the fractions produced from the whole process.
The role includes; process and equipment design, setup and execution of laboratory work as well as interacting and overseeing work together with partners, equipment suppliers and consultants. As the clients are treating hazardous waste, safety is of the most importance and permeates all aspects of the organization.
As a Process Development Engineer, you will:
Collaborate closely with the Engineering Team to develop and optimize the process.
Address challenges, with a problem-solving mindset, posed by customer requirements and different legislative standards.
Conduct testing and verification of solutions in laboratory settings. The role also includes to document, validate, and report all tests conducted in laboratory settings in a structured way.
Suggest alternatives for scale up successful solutions and thereafter ensure implementation in customer projects.
Participate in risk assessments and abiding by our safety regulations as expected of all employees.
Your profile
To be successful you need to be comfortable with working in start-up environment where no day is the same and there is no shortage of new challenges. We need someone that is creative, driven and have a thorough interest in chemistry and technology. Other characteristics:
You need to have a degree in chemical engineering or similar.
You need to have +8 years' work experience in fields such as, energy, waste or wastewater management, pulp and paper or petrochemical industries.
You need to have experience with execution or planning of laboratory work.
Experience with wastewater treatment or concrete chemistry is meriting.
Master English on advanced level both spoken and in writing.
