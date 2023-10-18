Process Control Engineer
Position Summary
You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the control systems that monitor and regulate the chemical process. You will work closely with process engineers and operators to optimize plant operations, ensure product quality, and maintain a safe and efficient production environment. You will:
Define the control objectives, develop and implement a control strategy, controller tunings, gain insight into process dynamics, and develop a control loop diagram accordingly.
Evaluate and optimize the control loop diagram via appropriate dynamic simulations (obtain controlled variable profiles).
Select and configure control equipment such as PLCs, DCSs, relevant instrumentation and data collection and develop and test control algorithms and software.
The position is at the NitroCapt headquarter at Green Innovation Park at the SLU campus in Uppsala, Sweden.
Skills/Requirements
Education/Experience
Relevant MSc level education in electrical engineering/process engineering/chemical engineering/industrial engineering.
Specialization in process control engineering. Experience in designing process control principles and practices (such as feedback control, instrumentation etc.)
Familiar with control system hardware and software (PLCs, DCS, SCADA) and a strong background in designing and tuning control loops (MATLAB, Simulink, AspenTech). Please define your skillset.
Experience in producing P&IDs (using AutoCAD or similar software) is a plus
Familiarity with relevant codes and standards (e.g. ISA standards).
Experience with SIL system of risk management is a plus.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Effective in communication with diverse teams and various scientific backgrounds
Able to resolve issues quickly and effectively
Able to find creative solutions to complex problems
Adaptable to changing work environments and fast growing company
Collaborative
Open to agile work with team members from various disciplines to find innovative solutions
Able to motivate others in reaching the goals and vision of the company
What we Offer
• A unique engineering challenge that has good chances to literally change the world with a huge impact on industry and global environment
• To be part of a dynamic, purpose-driven, international team
• An innovative entrepreneurial environment with possibilities to set your own and the company's working processes and have a great influence
• To work closely with some of Europe's best researchers and engineers in our fields, in projects coordinated by NitroCapt
• A generous option program, allowing to take part of a future economic growth
