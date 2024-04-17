Process and Methodology Specialist for a Leading Automotive Company
2024-04-17
In line with the company's ambitions to reduce time to markets for software and hardware, we are now contracting a Business Analyst in the area of Product Lifecycle Management. If you are an analytic team player with an interest in how processes and information flows can support Product Development, you might be the person we are looking for.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We have a great team, with mainly Business Analysts, that contribute to the Process development in the R&D organisation. As a member of this team, you will work with understanding and analyzing needs from the organisation, balance the requirements from different stakeholders and deploy the new solutions in the clients Car program.
Also important is that we work agile and that we have fun. Combining this brings a lot of energy to the team and we hope that you also can thrive in that environment.
You are offered
• A Place in a Pioneering Team: Be a part of a culture that values innovation and creativity.
• Professional Growth and Development: Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth where your contributions are valued and your progress is continuously supported.
• Impactful Work: Have the opportunity to work on projects that directly enhance the safety, sustainability, and convenience of mobility for people around the world. Your designs will not only meet the needs of users today but will also shape the future of automotive experiences.
• Collaborative Environment: Thrive in a collaborative atmosphere that encourages the exchange of ideas and feedback. Work closely with a team of experts who are committed to excellence and innovation.
• Temporary Role with Lasting Impact: Although this is a temporary position, the work you do here will leave a lasting impact on our projects and the future of automotive design. It's an opportunity to make a mark in a leading company without a long-term commitment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will work both with solving short term tasks, as well as long term strategic matters.
• You will work in close collaboration with stakeholders, and also with the teams developing our chain of digital tools.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• BSc or higher degree in engineering
• Previous experiences from working with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
• Previous experience as Business Analyst
• Solid skills in written and spoken English
• Great facilitation skills
• Demonstrated ability to be a team player in a fast-paced agile environment
On a personal level, we are looking for a person that is delivery focused, pro-active and self-motivated. It is also important that you have the skills to build relations to executives, colleagues, and project teams.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
