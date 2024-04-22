Proces Development Engineer
Company Description
Polar Light Technologies is a leading technology company focused on microLED technology. We are setting new efficiency standards and overcoming technical challenges in this field. With our research power, patented technology, technical expertise, and roadmap for commercialization, we position ourselves as a premier enabler in microLED technology. Our goal is to help companies develop and commercialize state-of-the-art applications using our insights and unique microLED technology.
Role Description
This is a full-time remote role for a Process Development Engineer. The Process Development Engineer will be responsible for day-to-day tasks related to developing and optimizing microLED technology. This includes conducting research and development (R&D), implementing process engineering techniques, and ensuring adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMP).
Qualifications
• PhD degree, semiconductor materials or equivalent experience.
Preferred:
• Deep experience with semiconductor device design and process development of optoelectronic devices.
• Experience with characterisation methods for performance evaluation of optoelectronic devices.
• Knowledge of microLED device architecture, epitaxy growth equipment (MOCVD) and process, and LED characteristics and manufacturing processes.
• Excellent analytical and cross-functional communication skills.
Industry: Semiconductor Manufacturing
