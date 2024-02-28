Privacy Officer HR
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-02-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
We are on the road to a shift towards digitalization, electrification, and automation. Scania operates in over 100 countries around the world, in areas ranging from production of heavy vehicles to optimizing transport and logistical flows. To successfully support this transformation People & Culture has started a journey towards global people processes supported by a global organization and technology.
During these exiting times we are looking for you, who wants to take on an interesting and challenging job. You will be one of two Privacy Officers HR, supporting Scania People and Culture with HR related privacy questions. Yu will also be involved in setting up a new structure where we combine this role with Information Security. You will create solutions in partnership with the ISEC organization to design security measures for HR that safeguard sensitive data, protect confidentiality and availability.
Your tasks
The tasks includes, but are not limited to, assisting the business with:
Population and maintenance Scania's register of personal data processing
Support and verify Data Processing Agreements with current and future suppliers
Implement and update Data Transfer Agreements with Scania and TRATON units
Ensure sufficient mechanism in place when doing third country transfers, which includes supporting in implementing Standard Contractual Clauses and conducting Transfer Impact Assessment when necessary
Support P&C in projects, creation or altering processes or way of work to be compliant to GDPR
Benchmark and inform of practice and new legislation
Guide and educate the P&C organization in personal data protection, including ad hoc-questions
You will also
Report risk to management and follow up on risk handling
Acting as second level of support to HR Service Center
Support in personal data incidents and breaches
Handle Data Subject Requests
Establish and maintain useful policies and procedures related to privacy
Support business areas in the management of risk around data protection by being a subject matter expert
Support with ISEC related issues
Set up a global structure for ISEC coordination
There will be good opportunities to develop and form the way of work both in the Privacy Officer-function in P&C and in Scania Privacy forum.
Qualifications
You need an university degree in law, human resources or a related field.
You have experience from the fields of privacy and GDPR within the HR area.
Interest of information security is a merit.
If you have longer experience from HR, compliance, audit or labour law, this is meritorious.
You as a person
As a person, you need to be able to communicate clearly and effectively, explaining complicated issues in a way easy to comprehend, regardless of who you are addressing. You need to be able to do this both in English and in Swedish. You are able to create structure were missing and follow and developing the structure which is in place. You have endurance, with your mind set on finding the best possible solution for the business with the circumstances at hand. You protect both integrity and quality, but with the conscious of organizational goals and need of timely support.
More information
Please contact Alexis Alsén, Head of Global Data Management, alexis.alsen@scania.com
. Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-03-13. We are looking forward to read your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
#hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8502822