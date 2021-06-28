Print Operations Manager to Creator Studio - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Sjukvårdschefsjobb i Stockholm
Print Operations Manager to Creator Studio
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Sjukvårdschefsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-28
Visa alla sjukvårdschefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Creator Studio is offering an end-to-end, plug-and-play solution for license-holders and creators to create meaningful products for fans around the globe. With the H&M Group supply chain as the backbone, we set up white-label storefronts for our customers where they sell on-demand printed garments delivered to a global market. This way, we have the ability to set up an endless number of e-com stores where H&M Group produced products are sold, but with design tailored to specific target groups, printed on our own Creator Studio blank garment collection with organic and recycled materials. Click here for more information: www.creatorstudio.com/the-perfect-blank
The great thing with print-on-demand is that we only print when the product is sold. This way we reduce over-production and the creators don't need to invest in large volumes of garments that might not sell. Instead, they can focus on the fun part: creating new and unique designs for their fans around the world.
We are now looking for a global Print Operations Manager to join our team, reporting to and working closely with Head of Supply Chain and Buying.
Job Description
Print on demand is a new revenue stream for H&M which implies new ways of working with suppliers. As a Print Operations Manager you will set the structure for how we will operate in an efficient and modern way.
You will play a key role in establishing and setting the way forward for Creator Studio print operations. In this role you will have an end to end responsibility for all operations related to our print operators.
The role as Print Operations Manager will give you the opportunity to work in a start up environment within the context of the larger H&M group settings. You will be part of a team with energy and fast forward mindset and your daily work will be within an international framework.
You will be the contact person for Creator Studio towards our printing operators and you will be managing negotiations, follow up performance, develop and secure high end print operations standards.
Together with the H&M group Production Organization you will secure all production related topics such as, capacity planning, quality follow up, print performance etc. You will be our important link to make sure we are keeping up our group standards but also challenge us in new ways of working.
We can offer you a job that will give you a lot of fun and also challenges where you have the possibility to learn and grow in a start up initiative.
If you are the one that has both the business mind and the skills to get thing done - you will be the key to future expansion and success for Creator Studio.
Your responsibilities:
Take responsibility for printing operations, both drive business and usual activities and develop the processes
Secure and maintain The Perfect Print in collaboration with other relevant H&M group stakeholders
Establish, manage and excel our global printing supplier network to become a world class actor for on demand print (DTG and other/new techniques)
Drive innovations, work with global suppliers to develop different technologies
Manage replenishment operations with suppliers, make sure there is enough stock etc. for operations
Take responsibility for account management with printing suppliers and take part in the conversations to decide on new expansions to additional countries/suppliers
Be the key contact to H&M Group Production Organization both on an operational and a strategic level
Make sure the printing operators are in line with our company requirements
Qualifications
Understanding of how Production, Supply Chain operations work in our industry
Good leadership qualities to manage operations and stakeholders on a global scale
Experience working in a fast moving and agile environment
Experience working in an international environment
Skills in project management
Negotiations skills
Fluent in English written and spoken
We also believe you to...
Have a start-up mindset
Be truly business minded
Be solution oriented
Be structured and well organized
Have the ambition to take own initiatives.
Additional information
This is a full time position based in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application through our career site.
Kindly do not send applications to this email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Therefore, H&M is strongly committed to diversity and especially welcomes applications from candidates whose background and experiences contribute to the further diversification of ideas.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-08
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
MÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A
10638 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5832635
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Sjukvårdschefsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-28
Visa alla sjukvårdschefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
Creator Studio is offering an end-to-end, plug-and-play solution for license-holders and creators to create meaningful products for fans around the globe. With the H&M Group supply chain as the backbone, we set up white-label storefronts for our customers where they sell on-demand printed garments delivered to a global market. This way, we have the ability to set up an endless number of e-com stores where H&M Group produced products are sold, but with design tailored to specific target groups, printed on our own Creator Studio blank garment collection with organic and recycled materials. Click here for more information: www.creatorstudio.com/the-perfect-blank
The great thing with print-on-demand is that we only print when the product is sold. This way we reduce over-production and the creators don't need to invest in large volumes of garments that might not sell. Instead, they can focus on the fun part: creating new and unique designs for their fans around the world.
We are now looking for a global Print Operations Manager to join our team, reporting to and working closely with Head of Supply Chain and Buying.
Job Description
Print on demand is a new revenue stream for H&M which implies new ways of working with suppliers. As a Print Operations Manager you will set the structure for how we will operate in an efficient and modern way.
You will play a key role in establishing and setting the way forward for Creator Studio print operations. In this role you will have an end to end responsibility for all operations related to our print operators.
The role as Print Operations Manager will give you the opportunity to work in a start up environment within the context of the larger H&M group settings. You will be part of a team with energy and fast forward mindset and your daily work will be within an international framework.
You will be the contact person for Creator Studio towards our printing operators and you will be managing negotiations, follow up performance, develop and secure high end print operations standards.
Together with the H&M group Production Organization you will secure all production related topics such as, capacity planning, quality follow up, print performance etc. You will be our important link to make sure we are keeping up our group standards but also challenge us in new ways of working.
We can offer you a job that will give you a lot of fun and also challenges where you have the possibility to learn and grow in a start up initiative.
If you are the one that has both the business mind and the skills to get thing done - you will be the key to future expansion and success for Creator Studio.
Your responsibilities:
Take responsibility for printing operations, both drive business and usual activities and develop the processes
Secure and maintain The Perfect Print in collaboration with other relevant H&M group stakeholders
Establish, manage and excel our global printing supplier network to become a world class actor for on demand print (DTG and other/new techniques)
Drive innovations, work with global suppliers to develop different technologies
Manage replenishment operations with suppliers, make sure there is enough stock etc. for operations
Take responsibility for account management with printing suppliers and take part in the conversations to decide on new expansions to additional countries/suppliers
Be the key contact to H&M Group Production Organization both on an operational and a strategic level
Make sure the printing operators are in line with our company requirements
Qualifications
Understanding of how Production, Supply Chain operations work in our industry
Good leadership qualities to manage operations and stakeholders on a global scale
Experience working in a fast moving and agile environment
Experience working in an international environment
Skills in project management
Negotiations skills
Fluent in English written and spoken
We also believe you to...
Have a start-up mindset
Be truly business minded
Be solution oriented
Be structured and well organized
Have the ambition to take own initiatives.
Additional information
This is a full time position based in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application through our career site.
Kindly do not send applications to this email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Therefore, H&M is strongly committed to diversity and especially welcomes applications from candidates whose background and experiences contribute to the further diversification of ideas.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-28
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-08
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
MÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A
10638 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5832635