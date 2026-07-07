Print & Textile Designer
Acne Studios AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Acne Studios AB i Stockholm
Acne Studios is a progressive luxury house and through collaboration and curiosity, we set high aspirations and strive for excellence. We value everyone's contribution and embrace feedback to develop ourselves and others. We aim to minimise our environmental impact across all our operations and to address societal challenges in the way we conduct our business.
As Print & Textile Designer at our Stockholm headquarters, you will contribute to the creative development of distinctive print and textile expressions across collections. You will translate research and design direction into strong visual concepts, ensuring all work reflects the Acne Studios identity and resonates with our global audience.
CULTURE OF COLLABORATION
We firmly believe that when you feel supported, included, and trusted, it enables you to enjoy your work and thrive in it. You will be a part of a team of colleagues with diverse roles and backgrounds, each with their unique skills and experiences.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As Print & Textile Designer, your main contribution will be to drive the development of innovative and brand-aligned print and textile expressions that strengthen the visual identity of each collection. You will report to the Head of Print & Textile Design. You will play a vital role in shaping distinctive and commercially relevant collections by:
Researching and developing new print ideas, techniques, and visual directions
Creating original artwork and colorways across print, jacquard, and intarsia
Adapting artworks to different textile processes and production requirements
Finalizing designs, including repeats, all-over patterns, and placement prints
Preparing clear and accurate technical packs for supplier handover
Maintaining seasonal overviews, as well as inspiration and collection boards
Collaborating closely across design, product development, and production teams to ensure alignment
WHO YOU ARE
You have high aspirations and focus on details that create substantial impact. You enjoy working as a team and you embrace feedback to develop yourself and others. You are curious and thrive in a dynamic environment. Cooperation, respect, and clear communication are important, along with your ambition to learn and grow. If these qualities speak to you, we would love to have you on our team.
Specific personal qualities for this role:
Proactive and well-organized with strong attention to detail
Strong research, conceptual, and creative capabilities
Collaborative team player with a positive and solution-oriented mindset
Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines efficiently in a fast-paced environment
Specific experience and knowledge for this role:
Bachelor's degree in Textile Design, Fashion Design, or a related field
Minimum 3 years of professional experience in print design within a fashion brand or print studio
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Advanced proficiency in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop
Solid understanding of textile design processes, techniques, and experimentation
Fluent in English
What matters most to us is not whether you master all the listed knowledge and skills. We are dedicated to recognising the potential in each individual. We embrace diversity of people as well as ideas and viewpoints and encourage everyone's individual expression of their own identity.
Acne Studios is a Swedish fashion house with a multidisciplinary approach. Through founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson's interest in photography, art, architecture and contemporary culture, an alternative path has been found, turning Acne Studios into a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear, magazines, furniture, books and exhibitions.
Acne Studios operates through own distribution channels and wholesale partners with >60 own stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Stockholm, Paris, Milan, London, New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Tokyo, and Beijing. Each store has a unique distinctive character based on its surroundings, yet with common key design elements reflecting the Acne Studios brand identity.
Acne Studios HQ is located in Stockholm, in a brutalist masterpiece that formerly housed the Czechoslovakian Embassy. Completely restored to facilitate a fashion school-like atmosphere, the overall aesthetic reflects the Acne Studios brand identity, telling the story of its history and global vision. Acne Studios also operates offices in Paris, Empoli, New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo.
Acne Studios achieved B Corp Certification in 2024, recognising our commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Acne Studios AB
(org.nr 556504-7726)
Floragatan 13 (visa karta
)
114 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9995328