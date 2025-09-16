Print Designer Kids Wear
Job Description
Are you ready to bring playful creativity and Nordic simplicity to life through print design?
At ARKET Kids, we're looking for a talented Print Designer who wants to make a real impact on how children experience fashion. This is a unique opportunity to work across all categories-from jersey to outerwear-and help shape the seasonal graphic expression in close collaboration with our concept and product teams. If you love drawing, storytelling through prints, and translating aesthetics into commercial designs for both boys and girls, this is the role for you.
Your Responsibilities:
As our Print Designer, you will:
Lead the creation of seasonal print stories in close collaboration with the Concept Designer.
Develop new prints and techniques with a strong focus on both boys' and girls' collections.
Translate hand-drawn artwork into production-ready files.
Continuously analyse sales and market trends to refine the print direction.
Collaborate tightly with buyers, designers, and freelancers to meet deadlines and deliver high-quality collections.
Who You'll Work With
You'll be part of a small, dynamic team working across categories such as knitwear, jersey, trousers, and outerwear. You'll collaborate closely with Concept Designers, Buyers, Controllers to build cohesive and inspiring collections.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone with:
Proven experience as a Print Designer, preferably with kidswear.
Strong drawing skills and a high level of creativity.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and other relevant design tools.
Ability to translate aesthetics into commercial prints for both boys and girls.
Excellent communication and organizational skills.
Fluent in English.
And someone who is:
Collaborative and inclusive.
Innovative and action-oriented.
Flexible and proactive.
Open-minded and straightforward.
Passionate about fashion and customer-focused.
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary contract for one year based at our Head Office in Södermalm Stockholm
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV and Portfolio in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 26/9. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role you will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
WHO WE ARE
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, ARKET-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
