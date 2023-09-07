Principle Scientist - Solid State Computational Pharmaceutics
2023-09-07
There's no better time to join our global, growing enterprise as we lead the way for healthcare and society.
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
We are currently looking for a scientific leader (Principle Scientist), to lead and strengthen our capabilities in the area of solid state computational pharmaceutics. We believe that you are an established leader in this area with significant scientific project-based experience and want to strengthen our team and join us in the Oral Product Development function!
At Oral Product Development (OPD) in Gothenburg, a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the fields of Oral Controlled Release Drug products and Immediate Release Drug Products. You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
What will you do?
We are looking for a scientific leader (Principle Scientist) in Solid State Computational Pharmaceutics who will join our Material Design unit in OPD. You will be based at Macclesfield, UK or Gothenburg, Sweden.
In this role you will get the opportunity to engage with key internal and external collaborators to identify and validate impactful solutions to provide scientific leadership and drive innovation. You will simply be at the forefront of the digital transformation within AstraZeneca, turning ideas into life changing medicines for patients!
The role holder will typically:
* Be the principal driving force in developing our solid state computational pharmaceutics' strategy.
* Use structural informatics, modelling and predictive tools to design and understand material properties during processing stages and final formulated products.
* Develop implementation plans and priorities with risk and mitigations, and ensure milestones and deliverables met.
* Ensure tools are embedded in our processes and readily accessible to our team.
* Keep abreast of the external and competitive landscape.
* Work as a member of cross-functional teams, with a large degree of independence representing own department or area of expertise.
* Contribute to training and development by acting as coach/mentor, giving immediate feedback, as appropriate. Develop personal performance by actively seeking feedback and support from peers.
Essential for the role:
* Educational background at research level (PhD or MSc with appropriate experience) in a relevant subject area (e.g. chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, computational sciences).
* Strong leadership skills evidenced through strategic and critical thinking, driving change and people development.
* Proven experience and skills in pharmaceutical solid-state and materials modelling.
* Scientific leadership evidenced by a strong publication track record.
* Excellent interpersonal skills and strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving demeanor and focus on delivery.
* Influencing and stakeholder management.
Desirable for the role:
* Knowledge of end-to-end software such as Gromacs, VASP, Materials Studio, CCDC suite, Schrödinger package or equivalent.
* Good knowledge of Python programming, and scripting.
* Skills and experience in solid-state and materials modelling, such as periodic calculations employing DFT
* Evidence of working across geographical boundaries and different cultures.
* Proven project management skills.
* Proven inclusive leadership skills.
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Great! We welcome your application no later than September 17th, 2023.
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
Opening date: September 1st, 2023
