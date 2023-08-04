Principal Technical Artist
2023-08-04
A passion for fantasy worlds has long been ingrained in our studio, and at last we can announce we have embarked on a journey into that beloved realm. With a party of veteran IOI guild members and new wizards and sorceresses of the industry, we are building an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre. If you share a similar passion for creating welcoming, heartfelt, bold and impactful worlds, join us and together we will write the next chapter in IOI's history.
What you will do:
Create, implement, and optimize assets and systems for in-game, real-time effects (e.g., for particle effects, shaders, simulations, rigging of real-time dynamics etc.)
Support art teams in achieving the visual target by providing automation, shaders, documentation, cinematic setups, scripts.
Solve technical production issues, define workflows, streamline processes, and develop tools/frameworks for art, working in conjunction with art team and the programming team.
Participate in production planning to determine and address technical design and visual effects requirements and issues.
Collaborate with art, creative, technical direction, and team members to define and prioritize goals and tasks for visual effects and tech art.
Contribute innovative and original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development.
Mentor and train others in areas of expertise. Train Artists in the skills necessary to execute the art path efficiently.
Collaborate with other studio groups to achieve project objectives.
Who you are:
Strong proficiency in Houdini software and its related workflows, with a focus on creating visual effects and simulations.
Experience in developing tools and pipelines using Houdini in a game engine.
Excellent problem-solving skills with an ability to diagnose technical issues and provide efficient solutions.
Strong communication skills and an ability to work collaboratively with other artists and programmers.
Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python and experience with using them in Houdini.
A passion for games and a desire to create visually stunning experiences.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Så ansöker du
