Principal Software Engineer with Architect skills
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group Digital & IT has the ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a product centric operation model and digital technologies, we produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable and differentiated.
BDIP is Volvo Penta's integration platform that enables integration with Volvo Penta's and the Volvo Group's source system through APIs. BDIP is available for both internal and external applications for data consumption
This is us, your new colleagues
We are a small, experienced team responsible for the Business Data Integration Platform at Penta. We have the end-to-end responsibility for both new development and runtime, which provides great opportunities to grow. We work close with our stakeholders to improve their daily work.
As a team, we work close together, support each other, and respect each other's differences. We value work-life balance and inspire each other to grow.
What you will do
Support users by explaining system capabilities, handling questions, and solving incidents Analyze user problems in areas of responsibility and support business users with efficient usage of the API's
Identify actual and potential software problems
Follow recommended Ways of Working with Incident & Knowledge Management systems for reporting and tracking
Propose changes and improvement activities that make the application more efficient and/or reduce operation or maintenance cost
Participate and contribute to planning of application maintenance and enhancement activities
Identify scope of automation in repetitive tasks
Contribute actively in relevant D & IT communities and bodies with respect to process improvements & best practice sharing
Lead specification & delivery of architecture changes and artifacts carried by the D&IT change initiative
Secure that delivered architecture enables best possible solutions to fulfill the business needs
Connect to Enterprise architect(s), architecture & technology management to ensure best architecture deliveries
Support the D&IT change initiative leader to understand architecture options in business terms
Secure that architecture deliveries are compliant with the North Star principles and guardrails as well other target architectures and relevant architecture related principles
Lead the EA Review process for the D&IT change initiative
Escalate outside the D&IT change initiative in case of decisions leading to compliance and deviations issues
We're looking for:
A responsible and self-motivated team player who likes to learn on the job and find solutions to problems.
A "can-do" customer service mindset with experience from working with support and architecture & technology management in a global setting and interacting directly with customers.
Continuous Improvement mindset
Must have
Minimum 7 years of total IT experience
Minimum 3 years of recent practical experience in BDIP (Business Data Integration Platform)
Browser testing, troubleshooting, and debugging
Hands-on experience in code repository / CI&CD including GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps Pipelines, GitLab and other
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, and deployment)
Focus on continuous code improvements to optimize performance and optimize solutions for maximum speed
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
Familiarity with IBM middleware and integration platforms (WebSphere, MQ, and API Connect)
Knowledge about BDIP architecture and the North Star principels
Other skills:
Scrum framework
Azure DevOps
Who are you
Your transparency, commitment, collaborative attitude, and reliability make your colleagues and customers trust you
You have strong communication and interpersonal skills
You take responsibility for your choices in the initiatives you are involved in
You are genuinely interested in co-creation with users
Test & learn is your second nature, as well as a proactive search for efficient & modern solutions with great user experience
You are resilient and are used to living in a changing world
Are you interested? Contact us!
Ljung, Madeleine +46 73 9029045
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Digital & IT Jobbnummer
7826639