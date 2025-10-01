Principal Scientist Metabolism Bioscience Research, Cvrm
2025-10-01
Are you an expert in the skeletal muscle biology? Would you like to apply your research expertise to accelerating innovative science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? Join us to discover future treatments of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM) diseases!
We are seeking a passionate and accomplished Principal Scientist with expertise in skeletal muscle physiology, metabolism and drug discovery to join our vibrant research community Metabolism Bioscience Team within Research and Early Development CVRM. The position is primarily based at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. For exceptional candidates, placement at our Cambridge, UK site may be considered.
CVRM is one of the three main therapeutic research areas within BioPharmaceuticals AstraZeneca which deliver candidate drugs into clinical development. The CVRM Bioscience department has a dynamic environment that fosters collaboration and innovation. We are a team of professionals who are passionate about advancing science to discover and develop novel therapeutics that will benefit patients suffering from obesity, diabetes and their co-morbidities.
Accountabilities
This scientific leadership role offers an exciting opportunity to set strategic direction and shape the future of obesity and weight management, with a focus on mechanisms underlying healthy body weight loss and maintenance. You will:
*
Apply your expertise in skeletal muscle physiology and metabolic diseases to drive scientific and technical innovation, advancing new therapeutic interventions.
*
Lead multidisciplinary project teams across Cambridge (UK), Gothenburg (Sweden), and Gaithersburg (US), as well as external collaborators, to deliver key experimental data and progress the drug project portfolio.
*
Champion novel approaches to drug discovery in healthy weight loss and body weight maintenance, facilitating scientific debate and innovation through leadership and mentorship within the CVRM Research community.
*
Contribute to the evolution of research strategy within the Metabolism Bioscience division as a member of its leadership team.
*
Play a lead role in the selection and validation of research targets, taking projects from discovery through to early clinical development, and serve as bioscience lead on discovery projects.
*
Raise the scientific profile of CVRM both internally and externally through high-impact publications, conference presentations, and collaborative initiatives.
*
Report directly to the Senior Director of Metabolism Bioscience.
Essential Skills/Experience
*
PhD and postdoctoral experience in life sciences or equivalent relevant industry experience.
*
5+ years' drug discovery experience in academia, biotech, or pharmaceutical industry following postdoctoral research.
*
Deep expertise in skeletal muscle biology and physiology, including in vitro and in vivo assay development.
*
Extensive scientific knowledge of metabolic diseases and mechanisms of body weight regulation, alongside a strong track record of leading laboratory-based research.
*
Experience in new model development, laboratory techniques, and enthusiasm for hands-on science.
*
Demonstrated scientific leadership reflected by a robust publication record, external presentations, and collaborations.
*
Proven ability to manage multifaceted projects and establish research collaborations, leveraging a broad professional network.
*
Track record as a project leader or bioscience lead, conducting, planning, and guiding complex scientific projects within multidisciplinary teams.
Desirable Skills/Experience
*
Significant experience with in vitro, in vivo, and ex vivo technologies to assess multiple target classes.
*
Ability to manage multiple concurrent projects or tasks.
*
Extensive network and collaboration experience within the obesity metabolism research field.
AstraZeneca is committed to making a difference by fusing data and technology with scientific innovations to achieve breakthroughs. We empower our teams to explore the biology of complex diseases, making bold decisions without fear of failure. Our inclusive environment fosters collaboration across academia, biotechs, and industry, leveraging diverse global knowledge for swift impact on disease. With opportunities for continuous learning and career development, AstraZeneca is where curious minds thrive as we push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines.
