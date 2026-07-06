Principal R&D Professional
Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sandviken
2026-07-06
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Östhammar
, Stockholm
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy translating advanced research into real-world impact and shaping the future of manufacturing technologies?
At Sandvik Coromant, our expertise in metal cutting meets a strong focus on customer experience and emerging industry trends – creating solutions that define tomorrow's manufacturing. Join our Cutting Tool Research team and help drive innovation forward.
About the job
In this position, you're part of a research team focused on building the scientific and technological foundation for future metal cutting tools and solutions, turning knowledge into tangible outcomes for the business. You combine strategic thinking with hands-on research, contributing to how knowledge is developed, structured, and translated into customer value, while actively working in projects related to Cutting Process modelling, simulation, and applied studies.
Job responsibilities
Drive research initiatives within cutting process modelling and simulation
Translate scientific insights into practical, value-creating solutions
Collaborate with internal teams and external research partners
Generate and analyze data through modelling and experimental studies
Capture, validate, and share knowledge across the organization
Support competence development by coaching colleagues and enabling knowledge growth
Location
The position is based in Sandviken or Stockholm. Some business travel may be required.
Your profile
With a strong academic and/or industrial background in mechanical engineering, metal cutting, or a related field, you combine theoretical depth with a practical mindset. You're experienced in research or advanced engineering environments and enjoy turning complex problems into actionable insights.
Your background includes:
Experience in modelling and simulation of cutting processes
A solid foundation in machining, metal cutting, or similar disciplines
Exposure to research environments or advanced engineering work
Strong analytical capabilities and scientific approach
Fluency in English; Swedish is considered an advantage
Curiosity, collaboration, and a genuine drive to share knowledge define your way of working. You build relationships easily across disciplines, communicate ideas clearly, and stay motivated by exploring new perspectives to move both people and technology forward.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Erik Tyldhed, hiring manager, at erik.tyldhed@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Robert Brandt, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 36 19
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
At Sandvik Coromant, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 2nd, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0093074. The interview process is expected to start in week 34.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure an objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
9993717