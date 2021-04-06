Principal Process / Scale Up Engineer - Enginzyme AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Solna
Principal Process / Scale Up Engineer
Enginzyme AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Solna
2021-04-06

Company Overview
EnginZyme is a vibrant and disruptive biocatalysis company based in one of the world's most liveable cities. Our technology offers a unique position from which to address many challenges facing the chemical industry in the 21st century, both by accelerating the industry's transition to sustainability, and by innovating solutions for other industries through novel chemical products.
Job Description
This critical role in process development is central to our mission. Your challenge will be to drive the scale up and process development of biocatalytic reactors and separation unit operations. Amongst other things you will support all scale up and process development activities to bring new chemicals to market from a conceptual design stage through to the feasibility, definition, and execution stages. The role reports to the Director of Process Engineering.
Job Requirements
You have a strong technical background, ideally with a PhD in Biochemical or Chemical Engineering (or Master's if especially strong in other areas) with a minimum of 3 years of proven track record working in process development and scale up in a relevant industry. You have documented experience designing and operating laboratory rigs and pilot plants, as well as performing P&ID reviews and HAZOP studies. You have experience with various upstream and downstream processes technologies including filtration and separation and have collaborated with outside technology experts to streamline development of chemical process technology from lab to pilot and commercial scale. Experience of biotechnology, fermentation or enzymes would be beneficial but not essential. Ditto experience of specialty chemicals for end use markets such as cosmetics or food ingredients.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

