Principal Performance Engineer, Battery systems
2023-08-30
Do you want to be a part of an organization developing solutions to address today's global challenges? We are determined to continue driving our industry towards a sustainable future, where Electromobility plays a vital role on the road to fossil-free transportation. Our technology shift to battery electric vehicles - providing reliable power is propelling us into a cleaner, better future.
Would you thrive in an environment where you have the opportunity to lead the optimization of energy storage system performance for our electric vehicle? Does shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and Battery systems excite you?
About the Role: We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Principal Performance Engineer, Battery systems to join our friendly and innovative team in Gothenburg. As a Principal Performance Engineer, Battery systems, you will lead the optimization of energy storage system performance for our electric vehicles. Your extensive industry experience and technical expertise, combined with project management skills, will be instrumental in driving innovation and ensuring the highest standards of performance and efficiency for our battery systems.
Responsibilities:
Work in concept design in early phases of battery systems development. You will actively participate in our development strategy with specific focus on battery Performance area
Help lead the analysis and evaluation of ESS performance in our electric vehicles.
Develop and implement advanced performance testing methodologies and procedures.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement performance enhancement strategies.
Define and validate performance metrics, ensuring compliance with industry standards and customer requirements.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior engineers.
Utilize project management skills to effectively plan, execute, and deliver projects within defined timelines and budgets.
Requirements:
Master's or PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum 7 years of experience in performance engineering, with a strong focus on energy storage systems, preferably in the automotive or energy storage industry.
In-depth knowledge of Energy Storage Systems, battery technologies, and associated components.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and leadership skills to effectively guide and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Good ability to plan, coordinate, and execute projects to achieve successful outcomes.
Good understanding of upcoming battery technologies and current challenges linked to automotive industry
Hands on experience with commercial cell/pack performance evaluation.
Cell design knowledge is seen as a merit
What we offer:
The opportunity to lead and shape the performance optimization of cutting-edge energy storage systems for electric vehicles.
A collaborative and dynamic work environment that fosters professional growth and encourages innovative thinking.
If you are a highly skilled and experienced ESS Performance Engineer with a passion for driving innovation and excellence in energy storage systems, a master's degree, and project management skills, we invite you to apply for the Principal Performance Engineer, Battery systems position at Volvo Group. Join our friendly team in pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology and shaping the future of sustainable transport solutions.
At Volvo Group, we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and offer a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions towards a more sustainable tomorrow.
Hiring manager:
Christophe Maillet, christophe.maillet@volvo.com
