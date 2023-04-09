Principal Expert, IMS Evolution and Standards
Key Words: IMS Evolution, Innovation, WebRTC, Data Channel, miniApp, SIP, RTP/RTCP/RTSP, SDP, Calling, XR calling, call translation, digital twin calling, Metaverse calling, Application Server, CSCF, media, media processing, AMR/AMR-WB/EVS, H.264/H.265.
Role and Responsibilities:
As Principal Expert for IMS Evolution and Standardization of our European cloud core network, you will be responsible for external communication with operators, standards organizations and institutes to promote company's real time communication network/ IMS network evolution strategy and to identify customer and regulation requirements on real time communication network/ IMS network.
Lead the standardization activities, build leadership in major telecom and industrial standardization bodies (e.g. 3GPP/GSMA ...) and drive the standardization work
Building up a team and necessary competence for collaboration with top European Universities/ tier 1 operators for research and development of IMS Evolution technologies and standards
Team Responsibilities
You will lead the team to:
a) Investigate and identify IMS Evolution requirements from major operators in Europe and identify the trends and directions in the industry.
b) Research for IMS Evolution and contribute to major Standards Developing Organizations (e.g. 3GPP, GMSA, ETSI, IETF, W3C, etc.) in telecom and industry.
c) Manage the global IMS standards team and external/internal communication. Develop and implement clear standards policies for the ongoing IMS standardization work.
Qualifications and Work Experience Requirements
Master or higher degree (preferred) in Telecommunications or Computer Science.
Solid background in telecom and industry and proficiency in standards of telecom.
At least 8 years of IMS domain research and standards experience in the area of mobile network communications and in particular from 3GPP standardization work.
Extensive knowledge of IMS network, including signaling handling and media handling aspects, know the pain point of carrier IMS network. Experience in IMS deployment and O&M project is preferred.
Extensive knowledge of OTT real time communication application architecture, deployment, O&M, and operation.
Extensive knowledge of the difference between OTT RTC and carrier IMS, and the idea to win in the competition.
Excellent technical judgment and understanding of the emerging technical trends and ideas in the industry.
High skills in team work and interpersonal communication as well as relationship developing.
Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills in English is required.
