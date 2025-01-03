Principal Engineer - Construction Design to Catator
Principal Engineer - Construction Design
Catator believes in diversity not only as a driver for innovation but also as a way to become more profitable. Diversity in the workforce often contributes to companies gaining different perspectives and ideas, leading to better problem-solving and increased creativity.
We are seeking an experienced Principal Engineer to join our team, specializing in the design and construction of pressure vessels, reactors, and chemical process systems. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects, providing leadership and technical expertise to drive innovation in reactor design and development.
Responsibilities
Participate as a team member and occasionally as the project leader in different Contract Development projects.
Perform structural and strength calculations to ensure that reactor vessels and related systems can withstand operational pressures and mechanical loads.
Create detailed construction drawings and dimensioning using CAD software.
Perform structural and strength calculations to ensure reactor vessels and systems withstand operational pressures and mechanical loads.
Analyze thermal stresses on reactor components, ensuring integrity under cyclic temperature conditions and preventing failure due to thermal expansion or contraction.
Recommend and select appropriate materials for reactor and system construction, considering chemical compatibility, temperature, pressure, and corrosion resistance.
Ensure that all reactor designs comply with industry standards (e.g., PED, CE, DNV GL) and environmental, health, and safety regulations, particularly regarding chemical handling and high temperature/pressure operations.
Profile
You should possess a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field, or demonstrate equivalent qualifications through professional experience
Minimum of 10 years of experience in the design and construction of pressure vessels, reactors, or chemical process systems.
Expertise in structural and thermal simulations using software like ANSYS, ABAQUS, or COMSOL, as well as CAD tools such as SolidWorks or AutoCAD.
Strong knowledge of high-temperature alloys, ceramics, composite materials, and corrosion-resistant coatings.
Familiarity with pressure vessel standards and industry regulations.
If you have a vision for innovative reactor design and have a proven track record in leading complex engineering projects, we encourage you to apply and contribute to our mission of advancing reactor technology.
Together, we strive for a sustainable future, where our vision is to create safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly energy solutions through groundbreaking reactor technology.
Company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities.
This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
