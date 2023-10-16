Principal Engineer - Advanced Steering Systems
2023-10-16
The Advanced Steering Systems group is responsible for the development of steering actuators and steering control systems including steering systems for future electrification and redundant steering systems for automation. We are a group of 18 engaged engineers that work with both software, mechatronics, and functional development. The responsibility includes all truck brands within the Volvo Group so we work towards all GTT sites worldwide.
What you will do
As a Principal Engineer at Advanced Steering Systems you will be a part of an agile team responsible for development, specification, documentation and verification of the end-user functions within the steering area. The team will also develop requirements, concepts and system solutions and drive the work with our suppliers. Some of your main responsibilities will be to organize/participate in technical discussions with suppliers, network across the organization, as well as influencing the work in the other sites and develop acquired competence, as well as participate in the business development.
You will also:
Perform functional development meaning requirement breakdown, software design, documentation, implementation, testing and verification
Specify system/functional requirement
Test, tune and document function parameters, for each variant
Trouble shooting and provide support to aftermarket and production plants
Who are you?
For the position as Principal Engineer within advanced steering systems we are looking for a person who is driven, innovative and has a passion for problem solving. We see that you are open-minded, outgoing and enjoy teamwork but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You should enjoy working on technical solution development, implementation & validation aspects as well as the process and documentation aspects involved technical development.
Other skills needed for this position are:
Good communication and presenting skills
Sense of responsibility and a being business and customer oriented
You most likely have a genuine interest in the automotive industry
You have a master's degree in M.Sc. in Mechatronic, Control engineering, Electronics or similar
Experience with Simulink, Matlab, CANalyzer as well as rapid prototyping and systems development principles
Good knowledge in Physics, Mechatronic, Mechanical engineering, Control engineering, Vehicle dynamics, System modeling, Functional requirements and Electronics
Fluent in English (Speaking and writing)
It is a merit if you have C-driving license, knowledge in Volvo Tools and experience with C programming.
Curious? Want to join the team?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Tommy Burö, Acting Group Manager Adv.Steering, Tommy.Buro@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
