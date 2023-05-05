Principal Electrode Engineer
2023-05-05
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a principal electrode engineer. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop framework for the technology related to new electrode technologies and making a decision for electrode development and manufacturing in close collaboration with managers and team members in electrode development team
Build and grow relationships with existing and potential suppliers to have access to latest research findings and innovative methods for electrode technologies
Develop long-term competence and technology roadmap for electrode technology in close collaboration with test and validation managers
Provide deep technical knowledge to electrode development team in case of complex or novel topics
Provide deep technical knowledge to Northvolt cell manufacturing and quality for electrode manufacturing topics
Qualifications/education/experience
University degree within relevant field or comparable work experience
>15 years of experience in Li-Ion cell electrode development and technologies
Good communication skills with stake holders on different hierarchical levels
Specific skills
Deep and broad knowledge about Li-Ion cell electrode technologies
Good knowledge of relevant manufacturing know-how and technologies for Li-Ion cell electrode
Personal success factors
Strong background from technical culture and proven engineering excellence
Ability to work well with a team and independently
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Application deadline: 2023-09-01
This is a full-time position.
Northvolt AB
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7743214